Action shot from the motorcycle trials at Raydon makes our picture of the day

Boxing Day motorcycle trial 2016 at Raydon. Picture: Peter Cutts PETER-CUTTS

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Each day we highlight our favourite shot with our picture of the day and here is today’s.

Today’s picture comes from the motorcycle trials in Raydon and was taken by long-term iwitness member Peter Cutts.

He captures the moment a motorcyclist expertly navigates one of the many obstacles on the course at the trial, leaning back on the rear wheel to lift the bike over a ramp.

iwitness24 has hundreds of registered users who share dozens of images each and every day. We use the photos online and in print, crediting the talented photographers.

Sign up to iwitness24 today and our next picture of the day may be yours.

If you have a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736