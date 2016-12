Emergency services race to A12 southbound after person spotted on edge of road near Capel St Mary

Police were called to the A12 southbound at Capel St Mary

Ambulances and fire engines were seen racing towards Capel St Mary on the A12 southbound shortly after 2pm today after becoming concerned for a pedestrian’s welfare.

A member of the public had spotted a person walking near the edge of the road on the southbound carriageway.

Police were on the scene within minutes and managed to bring the pedestrian to safety.