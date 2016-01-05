Search

Father-of-nine banned from roads for drink driving in Suffolk

12:00 28 December 2016

Electrician Jason Sparkes has been disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting his third drink-drive offence.

The father-of-nine, of Bantocks Road, Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury, appeared before Ipswich magistrates via a video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

The court heard a breath test showed he had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after being stopped in a Vauxhall Vivaro in Friars St, Sudbury.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Sparkes was caught in Suffolk police’s festive crackdown at 7.30pm on December 20.

Police followed his van into Meadows Lane, Station Road and Friars Street before stopping it.

The 45-year-old was previously convicted of drink-driving in September 2001 and January 2004.

Sparkes told the court he hoped to be able to keep his job as a self-employed electrician.

In addition to his ban he was fined £600 and ordered to pay costs of £85, as well as £60 to the victims’ fund.

Another Sudbury drink-driver who failed to appear before Ipswich magistrates because he claimed to have travel difficulties has admitted his second drink-drive-related offence.

Pawel Golebioski, of Marlborough Road, had been released on police bail on December 17 to appear in court on December 19.

However, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up.

The 39-year-old self-employed builder eventually appeared via a video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

In addition to drink-driving he also admitted failing to surrender to custody.

Golebioski was caught by police at 10.15pm on December 17 who were carrying out their Christmas anti-drink-drive campaign.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said police noticed an Audi A6 turn into Girling Street and Newton Road in Sudbury.

It was travelling at 40mph in 30mph zone. The Audi slowed down as it followed another vehicle.

When that vehicle turned off the Audi speeded up again to around 45mph, the court heard.

Police then stopped the car.

A breath test showed Golebioski had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Magistrates were told Golebioski had a previous conviction for failing to provide a breath specimen on September 6, 2012.

Sue Threadkell, representing Golebioski, said he had telephoned the court on December 19 to say he was having transport difficulties.

Mrs Threadkell conceded: “He did not make his best endeavours to get here.”

A warrant was subsequently put out for his arrest.

On the day of the drink-drive offence Golebioski had not set out to drink and drive, magistrates were told.

He had consumed a couple of beers with a friend.

Golebioski’s partner came to pick him up, but suffered a panic attack after they argued.

Mrs Threadkell said: “So he took a very unwise decision to drive.”

Golebioski was banned from driving for 36 months and fined a total of £450. He must also pay £85 costs and £40 to the victims’ fund.

