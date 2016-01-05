Framlingham and Orford castles open for festive visitors to ‘walk off some of the Christmas indulgences’

Suffolk castles have been opening their doors during the festive season offering visitors the chance to “embark on a journey of discovery” – and walk off some of the extra Christmas calories.

English Heritage said it had reopened Framlingham and Orford castles yesterday so families can enjoy a fun trip out “after spending days at home surrounded by mountains of Christmas presents and mince pies”.

The castles were open again today and will open tomorrow, Friday and Saturday between 10am-4pm, offering visitors the chance to take a step back in time to explore the historic sites.

Visitors to Framlingham Castle are being invited to embark on a “journey of discovery” around the castle’s magnificent wall walk.

At more than 10 metres high and 2.3 metres thick, the curtain wall has stood for more than 800 years and provides far reaching views of Framlingham mere and the surrounding countryside.

Visitors can also count the castle’s famous chimneys, which are the oldest surviving 12th Century and Tudor chimneys in the country.

Earlier this month, English Heritage began work on a £1.2million improvement project at the castle, which will include a new 40-seat café, improved exhibition space and the reinstatement of an original mezzanine level in the Poorhouse. Annual conservation work will also take place on some of the castle’s walls.

Throughout the project, Framlingham Castle will be open at weekends and is due to re-open fully in summer 2017.

Meanwhile at Orford Castle, visitors are invited to climb almost 100 stairs the top of the historic building where they can enjoy seaward views of Orford Ness.

As one of England’s most complete and unusual keeps with a unique polygonal tower, visitors can wonder around the basement and lower and upper halls, as well as the maze of passages which lead to the chapel, kitchen and other chambers in the turrets.

Heather Redmond, area manager for English Heritage in the East, said: “Both Orford Castle and Framlingham Castle are the perfect setting for a family day out after the excitement of Christmas.

“There’s lots of history to be explored at both sites, as well as spectacular views of the county.

“After days spent indoors, visiting one of these historic sites is the perfect way to get some fresh air and walk off some of the Christmas indulgences.”

Visit here for more information.