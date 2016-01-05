Search

From British lawnmower racing to Bradfield mushrooms - your iwitness pictures showing September in Suffolk

12:34 28 December 2016

Autumn golden dawn draws in. By Pamela Bidwell.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

As September arrived ion Suffolk, your iwitness pictures took on an autumnal feel with reds, oranges and browns the dominant colours.

A nice colony of mushrooms at Bradfield woods, just outside Bury St Edmunds. By Mark Hunter.A nice colony of mushrooms at Bradfield woods, just outside Bury St Edmunds. By Mark Hunter.

Here we can see a selection of mushrooms blooming in Bradfield Woods, just outside Bury St Edmunds - just one of the many highlights sent to iwitness during September.

Copdock Bike Show on October 2nd. By Alison Connors.Copdock Bike Show on October 2nd. By Alison Connors.

The Copdock Motorcycle Show attracted thousands of bikers to Ipswich, all keen to show off their gleaming machines. Stunt display teams also performed during the two-day event.

Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society host the Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre at Shuttleworth Park. By Andrew Mutimer.Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society host the Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre at Shuttleworth Park. By Andrew Mutimer.

Towards the west of the region, Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society hosted the Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre at Shuttleworth Park.

Hadleigh Cycle Club Gayford Flyer. By Peter Cutts.Hadleigh Cycle Club Gayford Flyer. By Peter Cutts.

This was the 58th annual show and combined a passion for steam engines, British engineering and petrol powered demonstrations.

The penultimate rounds of the British Lawn Mower racing event were held over the weekend. The images are of Group 4 -ride on lawn mowers. By Andrew Mutimer.The penultimate rounds of the British Lawn Mower racing event were held over the weekend. The images are of Group 4 -ride on lawn mowers. By Andrew Mutimer.

Back to two wheels again and forming part of the Hadleigh Cycling Festival, the second Gayford Flyer took take place on Sunday, September 18t. It saw cyclists ride an 88km route through Suffolk.

We finish with the penultimate round of The British Lawnmower Racing championships. More than 10 teams competed on grass tracks created on Suffolk farmland.

