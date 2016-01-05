Front door of home in Ipswich’s Montgomery Road covered in liquid and set on fire

A vandal has tonight set fire to the front door of a home while an occupant was inside.

Emergency services were called to a property in Montgomery Road in Ipswich at 7.25pm to reports of a fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said someone had thrown flammable liquid against the front door and ignited it.

One person was known to be inside the property at the time of the fire, the spokesman said, but they were not harmed.

The blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The police spokesman said the motive for the attack was unknown at this stage.

Officers are speaking with the homeowner and neighbours in a bid to trace the suspected arsonist.