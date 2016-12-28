Search

Greater Anglia tries to tempt travellers to visit Chelmsford, Freeport, Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds as engineering works make travel to London difficult

14:58 28 December 2016

Chelmsford is one of the destinations Greater Anglia is promoting.

Archant

Archant

Engineering work on the main line to London over the next few months seems set to hit much of Greater Anglia’s leisure trade – especially the casual trips to the capital for shopping, sightseeing, and a day out.

2 Comments
Bury St Edmunds is thriving as a shopping location because of the success of The ArcBury St Edmunds is thriving as a shopping location because of the success of The Arc

Those with a specific need to go to London at weekends are likely to persevere with a journey that includes a bus link from Witham or Ingatestone – but with this adding up to an hour to journey times in each direction many potential passengers are likely to put off the trip.

So Greater Anglia is launching a campaign to try to persuade potential passengers to use the train to reach other popular destinations – in the first instance focussing on sales shoppers seeking a post-Christmas bargain.

The company is hoping to persuade shoppers to visit the region’s cities and large towns by train – pointing out that most have a stations that are only a short walk or bus journey from the heart of the retail area.

Essex

The busy Norwich Market in front of City Hall. Picture: Denise BradleyThe busy Norwich Market in front of City Hall. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of the region’s newest shopping centres, the Bond Street development in Chelmsford, is less than ten minutes away on foot from Chelmsford railway station. The recently refurbished station is five minutes from High Chelmer shopping centre and other city centre shops and restaurants.

Colchester, too, is featuring in the company’s campaign following the completion of work on the Willie G’s department store – albeit under its new name, Fenwicks.

And keeping the focus on Essex, the company is also trying to tempt shoppers to Freeport at Braintree that has its own railway station on the branch from Witham.

Suffolk

In Suffolk the stations at Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, and Lowestoft are all very near the main shopping areas and the number of trains serving them has increased significantly over recent years.

Norfolk

The largest centre that is being pushed is Norwich – which has become one of the biggest retail centres in the country.

Its station is a short walk from the heart of the city – but that walk is along the river and through the Cathedral Close making it one of the most attractive approaches anywhere!

Cambridgeshire

Cambridge station is a bit of hike from the city centre, but there is a very regular bus link – and its city centre is shared with the University which makes it a great place for a day out.

And Ely is like a smaller version Bury St Edmunds – albeit with a much larger cathedral!

For those seeking a slightly longer trip – but still simpler than heading to London – a shopping trip to Peterborough is surprisingly good.

The historic city centre and cathedral is linked to the station by the Queensgate indoor mall which has many large retailers including John Lewis and Marks and Spencer.

Andy Camp, Greater Anglia Commercial Director, said: “We’re lucky to have some fine cities and towns throughout East Anglia, which are all served by the Greater Anglia network. Some of our great value fares prove cheaper than petrol and parking for a full day in the shops.”

All these cities will be accessible by train over the New Year except Cambridge station which will be affected by engineering work on December 31 and January 1.

The weekend line closures to London are likely to continue until the end May – Saturday trains will run until the end of January – and during the next few months Greater Anglia is expected to try to boost journeys to other parts of the network.

However tempting a visit to the seaside might be during the summer, the beaches of the region’s rail-connected resorts have limited appeal at the turn of the year!

Keywords: Peterborough Norwich Cambridge London

2 comments

  • Well done once again mr geater,another piece of exceptional reporting, why not get a local reporter in a local paper to try to convince people to shop in a town anywhere else apart from the town that your supposed to be so proud if and representing. Just goes to show what a joke this paper has become

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    bill carson's grave.....hey blondie!!!

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Just cheked their site on a number of days looking to get to freeport...... £58.75 for 2 adults 1 child return, what a rip off! Why waste nearly 60 quid on a train when there's free parking on site. To get people on the train you've got to make it a lot lot cheaper.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    daniel ......

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.




Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Lowestoft Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Lowestoft Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Lowestoft Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

