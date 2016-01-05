Have you seen missing teenager Fiona Toms, 15, from Tiptree?
23:41 28 December 2016
Archant
Police have tonight appealed for help to find a missing teenage girl from Essex.
Fiona Toms, 15, is from Tiptree, near Colchester.
An Essex Police spokesman said: “She is missing and our officers and her family are concerned for her welfare. She has shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a fur trimmed hood, pale blue jeans and brown Ugg-style boots.”
Anyone who knows where she is should call Essex Police on 101.