Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A shoplifter who attempted to wheel a trolley full of groceries worth nearly £600 out of an Ipswich supermarket without paying has been freed after spending two days in custody.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicusor Samok targeted Morrison’s in Sproughton Road on December 19.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Ipswich magistrates via a video link from Suffolk Constabulary’s Martlesham headquarters.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the offence occurred at 11.30am when a store security officer noticed Samok with a trolley of goods.

Samok put bottles of alcohol and other items in the trolley, then pushed it out of the store without making any attempt to pay.

He was detained and the value of the items he tried to steal came to £598.94.

Following his arrest at 11.40am, there was no Romanian interpreter available to attend a court hearing until 48 hours later. Therefore, Samok was kept in custody.

David Allan, representing Samok, said his client had been in the UK for around a year.

Until recently Samok, of Hayes, Middlesex, had been working at a car wash, but lost the job through no fault of his own.

He was said to have previously lent money to a friend and was hoping to get it back to tide him over.

However, the court was told the friend had disappeared without paying Samok back.

Mr Allan said Samok found himself in a dire financial situation and had come to Ipswich to find work.

While in Morrison’s he decided to steal the items in order to sell them on for money.

Mr Allan told magistrates: “I think it is plain from his interview he recognises what a stupid decision that was.”

Samok was fined £293, but this was deemed as time served as he had been under lock and key for two days.

However, he was ordered to pay £45 costs and £30 to the victims’ fund.