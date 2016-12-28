Search

Local politics across East Anglia was never dull in 2016

12:56 28 December 2016

Boris Johnson with Clive Underdown,chairman, left, and Liz Harsant, secretary, of the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club. accompanied by Ipswich MP Ben Gummer, right. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography

Boris Johnson with Clive Underdown,chairman, left, and Liz Harsant, secretary, of the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club. accompanied by Ipswich MP Ben Gummer, right. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography

Compared with all the drama and high stakes of the European Referendum campaign, there was always the danger that other politics in 2016 would be rather dull.

In East Anglia we did not have the political drama that was seen in the London Mayoral Election or the Scottish and Welsh Assembly polls.

But there was enough happening to keep politics interesting – and at times this region felt it was at the forefront of the referendum campaign.

When the campaign started Suffolk and Essex MPs seemed to split along the county boundary.

Most of those in North Essex backed Brexit – Bernard Jenkin, Will Quince, Priti Patel, James Cleverly and UKIP’s Douglas Carswell.

Meanwhile all seven Suffolk MPs backed the Remain side.

Prime Minister David Cameron made three trips to Suffolk to try to bolster his side’s cause – with visits to Ipswich, Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds – while the Brexiteers were boost by visits from Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, and Iain Duncan Smith among others.

In the end every constituency in Suffolk and Essex backed the Leave side – a vote that left some MPs seeming shell-shocked.

I’d never seen Ben Gummer, usually a fairly enthusiastic character, as downbeat as he was in the days immediately after the referendum result.

His mood didn’t really improve until new Prime Minister Theresa May, who replaced Mr Cameron in the middle of July, gave him a big promotion to Cabinet Office minister – meaning he became “Right Honourable” with a place on the Privy Council.

Mrs May’s reshuffle was good for Mr Gummer, but both Matthew Hancock and Dr Therese Coffey had sideways moves to culture and environment respectively. Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill got her first taste of government as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Defence Minister Mike Penning.

The only local election for most Suffolk and Essex voters was for the counties’ Police and Crime Commissioners in May.

However there were elections for a third of the councillors on Ipswich, Tendring and Colchester councils at the same time.

In both counties the Conservative PCC candidates were victorious with Tim Passmore being re-elected in Suffolk and Roger Hirst taking over from Nick Alston in Essex.

In local politics one issue dominated discussions – devolution. And that turned out to be a subject with more twists and turns than a python trying to strangle an alligator!

The government said it wanted to devolve more power to local people, and wanted to hear from them how that should happen.

However every time local councillors came up with a proposal, the government threw it back at them.

Suffolk tried to get devolution for the county. The government said it was not big enough – they should go in with Norfolk.

Suffolk and Norfolk council leaders got together, somewhat awkwardly, to try to thrash out a deal – at which point the government told them to include Cambridgeshire as well.

After weeks of discussion it became clear Cambridgeshire did not want to play ball with the other two counties, so they persuaded the government to give them a separate deal leaving Suffolk and Norfolk to try again.

Then just last month most of Norfolk’s councils decided they didn’t like the deal and it was formally withdrawn.

So have we heard the last of devolution? Possibly not. Suffolk has remained the one area that has been enthusiastically in favour of it throughout the process.

Can a Suffolk-only deal, possibly involving the PCC, be a solution? That looks like the only realistic hope for the proposal.

Early on in the process Suffolk County Council Labour group leader Sandy Martin described the process as a “Dog’s Breakfast.” By the end of the year there were many people from all sides who agreed with that assessment.

Next year there are elections for county councils. It had been proposed there would be an election for a regional mayor as part of the devolution settlement. That will not now happen.

Quite what the effect of this year’s momentous political changes will have on the elections for the county councils remains to be seen.

Will voters turn out in sufficient numbers to change the landscape? Will the UKIP vote hold up? Will the problems in the national Labour Party affect local votes? Will people be sick of politics and just stay away from the polling stations?

Certainly at Suffolk County Council there has been very much an “end of term” feeling for the last few months.

The Conservatives have actually lost their overall majority after the Hadleigh by-election was won by the Liberal Democrats – but they still have enough members to run the administration.

But there are tensions between individual members, and these are likely to continue.

It’s difficult to avoid the feeling that everyone wants to get the elections over and done with in May!

  • Sandy Martin running his mouth again with no valid contribution to make - as usual. Just another political low-rent wannabe elite who's never done a real job in his life.

    cthulu

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Mr Geater you really should get your facts right before expressing an opinion. I was at the meeting when the Inspector allowed the devolution debate to take place quite out of the blue. Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council were represented by a barrister who used every trick in the book to have the issue discussed. Two others and me objected because the people of Ipswich had not been consulted at that point. We had our objection written into the notes of the meeting which appeared to really annoy the Inspector who far from being neutral was very much in favour and had advance notice the issue was to be raised. It seems everybody had advance notice except the volunteer members of the public and just goes to show these Inquiries are a sham and that is the story Mr Geater yet you seem to have missed that somehow. I wonder why? It is much more important than the bland piece you have written. You could have made yourself a name as an Investigative Journalist if you had looked into the issue but as I recall you were not even there.

    Peter Turtill

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Ben Gummer an MP who campaigned vehemently on us staying in the EU , then casts aside his principles and serves in a government destined to take us out of Europe . Sorry Ben but I never trust a person who takes a job over his beliefs , our family will never vote for you again.

    Macke

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

