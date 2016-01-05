Man and child hurt during crash on A1071 in Hintlesham

A man and a child were taken to hospital after they were involved in a car crash in Hintlesham today.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A1071 to reports of a single vehicle collision.

The road was closed in both directions at Wilderness Hill while paramedics treated the pair at the scene. It was reopen by 4pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said a man and a child were taken to Ipswich Hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.