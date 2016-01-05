Met Office issues severe cold weather warning for Suffolk and Essex after temperatures plunge to -6.2C

Frosty weather in Ipswich this morning.

A severe cold weather warning has been issued for the East of England, lasting until Friday.

The news has prompted senior GPs in Suffolk to renew advice for older people to get flu jabs and for families to take extra care to look after them.

Temperatures dipped to as low as -6.3C (20.8F) in parts of Suffolk in the early hours of this morning, but the weather should improve and become warmer on Friday and over the weekend, forecasters said.

Police have also warned motorists against the dangers of icy roads this morning.

The Met Office issued on Wednesday morning a Level 3 cold weather alert across the East of England, meaning there is a 90% probability of severe cold weather between now and Friday this week.

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk clinical commissioning group (CCG), said: “It is important to stay aware of the fact that cold weather can cause serious illness such as stroke, heart attack and pneumonia, especially if you have a long-term health condition or are aged over 65.”

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk CCG said: “Take some simple precautions to keep healthy in the cold weather, and don’t forget to look out for others too.”

Everyone aged 65 and over, people with certain long-term medical conditions, young children and pregnant women are entitled to a free flu vaccination.

Flu can cause deterioration in a long-term health condition and result in an admission to hospital. Flu can cause middle ear and sinus infections in young children and could damage the health of an unborn baby.

People who have not had a flu vaccination are urged to contact your GP practice to make an appointment.

Doctors have also advised people to ensure they stock up on essentials to help tackle common conditions, such as colds, coughs, stomach upsets, flu and earache.

Medicine cabinets should include: paracetamol, anti-diarrhoeal medicine, rehydration mixture, indigestion remedy, and plasters.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “An area of high pressure sat over the top of us has created still air, which allows temperatures to fall away quite quickly in the evening.

“Fog is lingering in Essex, west Suffolk and west Norfolk and it will struggle to get above freezing.

“We are expecting the frosty conditions to continue overnight and they could potentially reach -3C (26.6F) or -4C (24.8F).

“It will be another cold day tomorrow, with some places struggling to get above freezing.

“But there will be less risk of frost overnight and less chilly over the next 24 hours as things improve.

“It will be a little less cold on Friday. A westerly breeze will bring daytime temperatures back up to 6C (42.8F) or 7C (44.6F).

“Friday night into Saturday night should be just over freezing.”

Other health advice for the winter includes:

Wash your hands – by washing your hands regularly you could prevent catching or spreading a cold or norovirus, the winter vomiting bug. Make sure your children get into the habit of regular hand washing and always wash your hands before cooking and eating.

Look out for others – remember to keep an eye out for elderly relatives, neighbours and friends. Spare a few moments if you can to pop round for a chat

Keep your home warm – your main living room should be between around 18-21C (65-70F). You could also use a hot water bottle or an electric blanket (but not both at the same time) to keep you warm while you’re in bed

Keep active and eat well move around at least once every hour and don’t sit down for long periods of time. Try to have hot meals and warm drinks regularly throughout the day. Food is a vital source of energy and will help to keep your body warm

Wrap up well – wrap up well when you go out in the cold. Wear lots of thin layers - clothes made from cotton, wool and fleecy fibres are particularly good and help to maintain body heat

Know what to do should you need help – NHS 111 is a free 24/7 urgent medical telephone advice line. Trained advisors will be able to give you advice on a health condition affecting you or your family

Suffolk’s Warm Homes Healthy People service operate a local rate helpline number 03456 037 686. Offering free home energy surveys, emergency winter fuel payments, temporary loan of heaters and dehumidifiers and general advice. Eligibility criteria apply. Call the helpline for more information

Your local pharmacy – don’t forget your local pharmacist is a great source of help and advice and can advise on the best over the counter medicine for your condition. Many pharmacies are open long hours and you don’t need an appointment to speak to the pharmacist. If you are feeling unwell, pop in for help and advice before making a GP appointment.