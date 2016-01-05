Search

Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

08:32 27 December 2016

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mark Bullimore Photography 2016

A pedestrian died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night.

Police have confirmed that the man, in his 40s and from the Suffolk area, died after the incident on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Sproughton and Copdock at around 5.50pm on Boxing Day.

His next-of-kin are being informed, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway shortly after 5.50pm between junctions 54 for Sproughton and 55 for Copdock.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene. He is the 30th fatality on Suffolk’s roads this year.

Police said the crash happened on the carriageway itself, and closed the stretch of road between the two junctions while paramedics and officers worked at the scene.

The road reopened at 12.20am. Police are still investigating the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman last night said: “EEAST received a call today at 5.56pm to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a lorry and a male pedestrian on the A14 near Ipswich.

“A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew were dispatched to assist the police who were first on scene.”

The spokesman added that the lorry driver had not suffered any injuries.

A diversion was put in place through Claydon, Bramford and Sproughton last night.

The crash caused severe delays for motorists heading eastbound, at a time when football fans were heading home from the Ipswich Town home game against Fulham at Portman Road.

Last year, a six-year record high of 36 deaths took place on the county’s roads. Last night’s crash was the 30th fatality on Suffolk’s roads in 2016.

