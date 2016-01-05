Pedestrian killed on A14 named as James Holt from Trimley St Mary

Police divert drivers following a fatal crash on the A14 on Boxing Day. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Mark Bullimore Photography 2016

A pedestrian who was killed on the A14 on Boxing Day has been named by police.

James Holt, 43 and of High Road, Trimley St Mary, died when he was hit by a lorry on the eastbound carriageway at Sproughton.

The crash happened around 5.50pm, between junctions 54 and 55.

Mr Holt died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting CAD 196 of December 26.