Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

08:21 28 December 2016

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

After another woeful performance at Portman Road in the Boxing Day defeat to Fulham, Terry Hunt has written an open letter to club owner Marcus Evans, setting out his fears for his beloved Blues.

31 Comments
Ipswich owner Marcus Evans applauds after the final whistle in the Ipswich Town v Aston Villa (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 September 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comIpswich owner Marcus Evans applauds after the final whistle in the Ipswich Town v Aston Villa (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 September 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Dear Mr Evans,

First of all, I want to emphasise one important point. I am a loyal Ipswich Town supporter, in my 50th season of going to matches at Portman Road.

Nothing will ever change that. I will continue to follow the team through thick and thin, and I know there are many thousands of fans who feel exactly the same way as me.

Daryl Murphy celebrates scoringhis second at Brentford on Boxing DayDaryl Murphy celebrates scoringhis second at Brentford on Boxing Day

But the point of this letter is to tell you that, in my half century as a supporter, I cannot recall a more frustrating and depressing spell than this. Whereas I used to go to games full of hope and anticipation, I now dread what I am about to witness.

For the last year, the supporters – your paying customers – have had virtually no entertainment. Game after game has come and gone and none of them will live in the memory.

Monday afternoon against Fulham was yet another low point. We were literally passed off the park in an utterly embarrassing way. We made Fulham look like Barcelona, so dominant were they. Yet, in truth, they are only a slightly above average Championship team, who will be delighted to make the play-offs.

There was an unfortunate irony in the timing of this new low. It was exactly two years ago, on Boxing Day 2014, that I was among the travelling Blue and White Army at Griffin Park, to witness Town demolish a good Brentford team.

Ipswich, Suffolk. Football action from Ipswich Town v Fulham at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREIpswich, Suffolk. Football action from Ipswich Town v Fulham at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Daryl Murphy put us ahead after 19 seconds, and within the blink of an eye we were 3-0 up. The final score of 4-2 flattered Brentford who, like us, made the play-offs that season.

That win put us top of the table for a couple of hours, and I remember leaving Griffin Park convinced that with a relatively modest amount of strengthening in the January transfer window, we would have a really good chance of going up.

Instead, the last two years have seen constant decline, both in terms of results and the entertainment level. That season we just scraped into the top six, in the last campaign we missed out, and our style of play was utterly dire.

This season, we are more likely to be dragged into the relegation dogfight than have any chance of challenging for a place in the top six.

Even the legendary patience of the loyal Ipswich Town fans is wearing thin.

Crowds are going down, and the atmosphere at games is the most toxic I have ever known.

It takes an awful lot for the Portman Road crowd to turn on the manager, but it is happening increasingly regularly now.

It is painful to hear sections of the ground chanting against you and Mick McCarthy, but the level of frustration is understandable.

Your manager has not helped himself with his continued negative selections and tactics. Yes, I know he rescued us from relegation four years ago, and we are grateful for that. But I wonder how many employees would get away with countering criticism of their work performance by saying: “Yes, but I did something good four years ago?”

In my view, Mick McCarthy did a very good job for the first two years - in fact, up to and including that Boxing Day win at Brentford. Since then, I believe many fans would question his decision making when it comes to team selection and tactics. It is just so negative and produces boring football.

McCarthy has also not helped his relationship with the supporters by saying what are frankly daft things after games. Defending the debacle against Forest was an example – the worst performance I can recall – until the Fulham game, that is.

Why could he not just admit that we were utterly woeful against Forest? At least he did say that the Fulham display wasn’t good enough.

All of which brings me to my question: where is our club going under your ownership? You bought Ipswich Town nine years ago now, and, to my mind, things have gone backwards.

We are nothing more than a below-average Championship team which plays mind-numbingly dull football. We have absolutely no chance of promotion with the current squad.

We all read your three-point strategy: develop the academy, buy young, promising players, and have a competitive wage structure. All very sensible. But, bluntly, I don’t see a great deal of evidence of it working at the moment. The first team is packed full of older journeymen, and youth rarely gets a look in.

Promising players like the young full-backs Josh Emmanuel and Myles Kenlock are picked in emergencies and then instantly discarded when Mick’s stalwarts are fit to return.

As for the wage structure, we seem to struggle to attract the quality of player who would make a difference to the squad. After each underwhelming transfer window, we hear that we’ve made offers for such-and-such a player, but the deal wasn’t done.

There can only be two reasons for that – either the wages we were offering weren’t attractive enough, or we weren’t prepared to pay the transfer fee – or possibly both.

In a way, it is admirable not to be held to ransom by clubs, players or agents demanding “ bonkers” (to use one of McCarthy’s favourite words) money but it is surely a recipe for continued stagnation.

So, where is the club going? I saw managing director Ian Milne at the AGM talked rather dismissively about the alternative plan – where an owner spends loads of money, maybe £30 million, gambling on winning promotion to the land of milk and honey which is the Premier League.

Yes, we all know that can end in tears. No-one wants reckless spending, but surely sensible, but significant, investment in our squad is what is needed?

Certainly £10m in transfer fees would make a huge difference. Yes, I realise there will be big wages on top of that.

We have to somehow break this stagnation. If the supporters see no change, then another thousand or more will not renew their season tickets. That, in turn, will take hundreds of thousands off the revenue stream, and weaken our hand still further.

As I write, we are just a few days away from the opening of the January transfer window. The supporters I talk to have no expectation of us making any meaningful signings.

To the contrary, we are fearful that we will lose two of our best players - our brilliant keeper Bart, and promising defender Adam Webster.

If both of those do leave without adequate replacements, then surely a relegation battle would be on the cards to avoid our team dropping into the third tier for the first time since 1957, the year I was born.

So, Mr Evans, will you spend significant money next month? Will we see the new, quality players our humdrum squad so desperately needs? Or will we just continue in the current, painful mode, with the team not delivering on the pitch, and growing disenchantment among the incredibly loyal supporters?

We really do deserve so much better than this.

Come on you Blues!

Yours sincerely,

Terry Hunt

31 comments

  • People are forgetting why Evans bought the club in the first place. It wasn't because he had a connection to the club, the town or even Suffolk. He bought it to make even more money. He has found a formula where this can be achieved without any meaningful investment and quite frankly I don't think for one minute he gives a **** what the good folk of Ipswich think. People were calling him out 9 years ago and pointing to his increasing the debt. Many ridiculed those that highlighted this as being a potential problem and derided those who suggested this was not a sustainable model for success. The penny seems to have after 9 years dropped and others are waking up to this but I'm sad to say it's far too late in the day. The debt is now the best part of £100m and should Town ever get promoted there would be nothing left once the debt is repaid. Marcus Evans however would have done very nicely indeed. Evan is at best a chancer - gambling on making as much as he can with as little investment as possible. The trouble is he is gambling with the club we all love. We will still be here long after he has gone back to Chelsea, Devon or the Cayman's. He never has and never will be the guy that "saved" the club as some would have you believe rather quite the opposite. He is taking the club closer and closer to an abyss and now has a millstone round his neck. Whether we like it or not we are as stuck with him as he with us and his actions speak volumes. In real terms there has been a net spend in his era of - (minus) £17m - only Blackburn have spent less - sobering indeed to think that the mighty Rotheram have invested more in the transfer market in the tenure of his ownership. I hate to spoil the surprise but this transfer window will see a net spend on nothing - a few frees maybe (dressed up as investment) but more worryingly probably a few going out. This will result in yet another "minus" net spend, a few more quid in the Evans family vault and a further decline of the quality of the squad. It's a death by a thousand cuts and will only get worse before it gets better.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    bluearmy78

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Happy New Year everyone. I'm a NZ-based Ipswich fan. Supported the Blues since 1962. What can I say. Agree with all the various points made in this letter. Macarthy rightly comes in for a lot of stick based on negative team tactics, conservative team selections, poor results and dire football. The stats don't lie. Our passing accuracy is the worst in the division - worse than the likes of Rotherham and Burton. Makes you think doesn't it? My son was born in Leicester but has always supported Town despite leaving the UK in 1983. Until recently he was a moderator on one of the ITFC forums. He for one is so hacked off with all aspects of our once great club that he doesn't bother checking for our results now. Focusing on this season, I can only think of three decent results. The opening day 4-2 home win against Barnsley. Exciting win which took me by surprise. Trouble is, it was a flash in the pan. The only other decent results were a hard fought 1-1 home draw with the Budgies and two smash and grab away wins at Derby and Sheffield Wednesday. In neither case did we deserve to win. Even our recent 3-2 win at relegation haunted Wigan was lucky - as Macarthy admitted. All in all a depressing outlook for our once great club. I don't think we will go down this season but perhaps it would be better for us if we did. Still we have the FA Cup 3rd round home tie with non-league Lincoln to look forward to. With a bit of luck we will grind out a narrow (and lucky) win

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Richard Gardiner

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Whole letter is pretty much a waste of time. If Evans did care about the club he would have taken action long ago. We are being left to stagnate. He cares very little about team performances or lower attendances and it will take a very hard core of supporters to keep warching this rubbish.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    KEVIN FRANCIS

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Festive greetings, you revolting GITS©. Stop revolting! We are what we are - a lower mid-table second grade team - where we expect to be - at the lower end of mid-table. What more do you want? Jam on it? Entertainment? Listen, here's a tale to keep you happy. The gifts I gave for Christmas! Mick got a big jar to put his coffee in, a supply of brown envelopes and a book: Teach Yourself How To Speak Like A Southerner. Many of you have noticed how arrogantly and repulsively he speaks. Well, it's because he's a northerner and they all speak like that! Milney also got a book: 100 Ways To Lick Fundament. And I gave him a £5 Age Concern voucher, so he can get a couple of new suits down the local shop. My friend Marc got a Levant-style false nose and glasses, with built-in state-of-the-art Brazilian policeman detector, for when he's off on his travels. Now, let's all look forward to 2017 with all the possibilities it brings! Will we finish 16, 17 or 18? Will Marc find himself behind bars before July? Place your bets! Such fun!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Basil Smallpiece

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Marcus Evans must reply himself and not pass to Iain Milne for another rambling response which doesn't say anything. Trouble is both don't understand what football means to the fans. With both Ipswich and Norwich in a mess it will be interesting to see which manager is sacked first. McCarthy or Neil. My money is on Neil

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Chaplin

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Town with limited resources did brilliantly getting to the Play Offs a couple of Seasons ago until getting knocked out by a bigger Club. Best thing now is to get relegated to League 1 as soon as possible to avoid an Administration points deduction. In the lower division wage bills will be lower, youngsters will develop quicker and there will be smiles on faces as more matches are won. The glory days are long gone and will never return.Reality must be faced and the sooner the better

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    irongloves

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • We are all brilliant Managers in our own right. We all know who should be in the team and who should not. The biggest problem is that very few of those brought in have been successful. We play Douglas and Skuse because Bishop, Bru, Dozell or whoever else has partnered Skuse has failed for one reason or another. Parr in my opinion had very few bad games when McCarthy gave the guy any sort of chance which is why he decided to leave. Apart from Williams who's injured yet again only he and the guy we had on loan from Bournemouth have cut the mustard. So many have been tried but whether it's the player or the job they are asked to do it hasn't worked. I doubt Evans will ask McCarthy to step down as he would have to pay him off and McCarthy won't quit as he and a few dozen others think he's doing a wonderful job. This situation leaves the fans in limbo. I fear only mass demonstrations and walk outs or just not turning up for games is the only way. This situation won't be turned around by a couple of loan signings and a few hundred thousand spent on someone needing a pension top up.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    whymarkmariner

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • I agree with every word but I can't see Evans taking any notice he hasn't up till yet he just ignores all pleas from the fans to spend some money but remember this Mr Evans you might have bought Ipswich Town but you will never be bigger than the club itself

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Bacon & Egg

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • It is very very clear that ITFC will reach Div 1 before they reach the Premier League and the real writing was on the wall when they let Murphy go before signing a replacement. The rhetoric spouted by Milne about going after a striker was just drivel. But the club does have a future which is based around youth development but as has already been pointed out the pragmatic McCarthy only uses them when he really has too. Most Managers have a pattern to their work and you only have to look at Wolves and Sunderland to see that history is repeating itself once again.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    MOTT MIKE

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Like most of town supporters I am dismayed, upset and at a total loss as to are current state of affairs. I have been going to Portman Road since 1959 and have seen the great, the not so great, the poor and now this! I have thought about not going but my heart won't let me! I have to believe that things will change for the better. I know that perhaps my brain should outweigh my heart, but I just cannot abandon the club that means so much to me. Good luck Terry with your open letter. I have written twice to Terry Hunt in the last eighteen months regarding where we were heading and I am pleased to see that the EADT are finally asking for an explanation from the owner. Good luck with that one. I sent Marcus Evans the same sort of letter a long while ago and did not get the decency of a reply. As a true blue I live in hope that things will turnaround, whether that is a new manager or owner or both I don't care, but it needs to happen now!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Itsonlyme

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Id be lying if I said ITFC is my first team, its not, (Don't worry.. Its not Norwich) but I now live in Ipswich and do take note of results, comments and of late criticism. I have no choice but to agree with majority of comments, particularly the fact that one needs to vote with their feet. I believe last weeks 15000 was the lowest for a Saturday for several years, continued Low numbers will make an impression! Question is? will it make a blind bit of notice to Marcus and Mick

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Noel Maher

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • totally agree with everything that has been said. It's all down the owners stance on risk. He is already making a loss being the owner, so he may as well go for broke! win promotion and get to the premiership where he will get his money back! from an ex season ticket holder (wont go until the prices reduceor we win promotion).

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    tractorboy

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Very well put Mr Hunt. Doubt the arrogant Evans will read it but I'm looking forward to a pathetic response from the ridiculous Milne. At last somebody from this publication has had the courage to critisese . You have spoken for many thousands of us. Thank you.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    spboy

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Terry, you've hit the nail on the head. My thoughts would be: 1. A change of manager is more important than new players (although both, of course, would be wonderful) 2. Football is theatre - entertainment needs to be a core component of the way we play because then we can be proud of our club even if we don't win every week and we can stomach disappointing results because we had a go and played the right way. When we're dull & negative, only a win will do and even then I'm left feeling a bit flat. 3. You need a mix of more experienced pros and young lads - all the successful Town teams and managers did this. Neither one extreme or the other, but a balance. With the young lads feeling they have a real chance at their home club if they are capable and hard working. That if they win a place in the team they have a chance of keeping it rather than being axed for a manager's favourite. Mr Evans - please change the manager for a man who can play football on the grass and will blend in the youngsters. And, if you can, find a few extra quid for him, please?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    M D Allen

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • A long overdue letter, Terry Hunt, if read by ME, which is doubtful, (since he is most likely too busy reading his lawyers' advice and learning Spanish for his Brazilian enterprise) will be treated with the same disdain as he treats his paying customers and staff. You will most likely receive a grovelling reply from his puppet Ian Milne explaining how the fees received for Walters, Rhodes, Wickham, Cresswell, Mings & Murphy has been spent on topping up the pension pots of McCarthy's pets. The strategy of developing and playing Academy youngsters is flawed whilst Evans is still ITFC owner as they would almost certainly be sold and is even more flawed whilst McCarthy is manager since he is incapable of coaching such youngsters to achieve real football and would ruin them for the rest of their careers. Even if he had Messi, he would play him out of position in a defensive role. Out with both Evans & McCarthy, let's start again from scratch.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Brian Betts

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Pathetic and totally inadequate - as well as five years too late. Tours are owned by international ticket touts fronted by a puppet executive and a vile foul-mouthed manager. The Cobbolds and Sir Bobby and Sir Alf will be turning in their graves. What Ipswich have become is shameful and embarrassing - the awful football and shameless asset stripping are almost incidental. No true fan of football let alone Ipswich Town would go anywhere near the place at present. Simply stay away. It really is that simple - join the 15000 who don't go not the idiots who still do

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Pundit

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Many assume here that Evans hopes for success from the club but perhaps his view of success is financial rather than success on the pitch. As long as town don't get relegated he will probably be happy to offset his losses against his profits elsewhere. Doesn't his money come from hospitality? Owning a football club probably helps with that.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    amsterdam81

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Good letter, but two points, 1 - There was never 19000 at the game Monday, so people are staying away (who incidentally have paid for a season ticket and decided to not come), apparently the attendance was actually 15500. And on Friday I suspect the ACTUAL people through the turnstiles will be even less. So ignore what the official attendance is an use your eyes! 2 - If this club is to survive the only way is to build on youth, ensuring at least one younger player plays each game and build, so you have two then three. Until such point as they aren't young players, they are simply regular first team players. And we've all seen it, Josh Emmanuel and Myles Kenlock are more than capable full backs. Andre Dozzell looks assured on the ball, and didn't get pushed off it in a few physical encounters on Monday. So give youth a chance as it is the only way we can move forward.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Got a point

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • The attendance will never fall to 10,000...as they include season ticket holders even if they do not attend. However, the upcoming FA Cup match will not include these....an ideal opportunity to make our feelings known.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Scuzzer

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • People keep talking about buying players as being the answer. It's not. Finding, developing and playing young players and creating a team which plays 'modern' style football i.e. possession, passing etc is the answer for a club like ITFC that can never financially compete with the big hitters. That means Evans needs to be proactive in ditching McCarthy and his coaches for a dynamic young management team who are given very real direction and time to develop this model. The fans would back such an approach if they could see a real 'vision' for the future was being enacted.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    CasperF

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Overall a good, heartfelt correspondence. However, I must agree with most - it will fall on deaf ears. My view would be a mass demonstration following the next woeful defeat, combined with people refusing to attend afterwards - at least for one game. A significant drop below 10,000 would speak louder than words. Town fans are reknowned for their patience, however, even we have our breaking point. I reached mine some time ago. I won't return with my family (4 tickets in total) until Evans and the dinosaur are gone. I feel the time has come to say to those in charge (who have ruined our beloved club) "sort this mess out, or go."

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    granthamblue

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Great letter Terry. When you talk of Evans recruiting some quality players in the January transfer window, you really do, in my opinion, hit on the fundamental reason for the torrid decline of this club. Evans, with his unsuccessful strategy, or perhaps excuses, for not spending has all but destroyed this once, highly successful and proud club. I also agree with your comments about McCarthy, probably the most negative and boring manager in the Championship, let alone that Town have ever had. BlueArgyll, I agree, perhaps Brian Klug, should now take over, at least until the end of this once again, pointless season. Evans must now make available substantive funds in January, but I won't be holding my breath.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poet

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • A very good letter but you forget one critical point - Marcus Evans simply doesn't care. He will look I'm sure to sell assets of that there is no doubt. But spend out on fees and be competitive with wages? No chance. He will along with Milne dream up excuses as to why they haven't spent. Spin a yarn if you like. Probably focus on the 'debt' which is largely owed to Evans in full, despite him acquiring most of it for a fraction. Interest payments already claimed and loses offset elsewhere. It's time for Evans to go.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Jason

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • You guys worried about him not reading this Newspaper, he, or his staff, will almost certainly be using Newsnow with Ipswich Town marked so, most probably, he will get it that way. The main point in my opinion is will he take any notice!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    BlueArgyll

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Very well put Terry, captured the feeling of true supporters. Make sure you send him a copy in the post though, doubt he buys the paper to find out how his local team are doing!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    blueinblue

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • People are wasting their breath trying to reason with ME or MM. If you want change the only thing that'll work is to STOP GOING. They'll soon make a change if the next home game has an attendance of say 4,000, but no, the same 15,000 keep turning up every week for some reason.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    RC

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • A passionate letter which will fall on deaf ears. There is no point banging on about signing players next month. Firstly; no player of quality would sign his career away. Secondly; read the accounts in conjunction with the financial fair play rules. The club's owning company will not risk huge fines given the dire financial position. Also, they have far more to worry about; such as their impending incarceration at the Rio "Hilton". Thirdly....... err, thats it . Oh and happy new year to Mr S Punch and his wife Judy.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    critic Blue

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • I wrote a similar letter four years ago and told him McCarthy was yet another mistake and recommended the best young Manager available in the lower leagues (Bournemouth) and I also recommended he bring Brian Klug back from Spurs and start recruiting through our Academy which had always met our demands. He did bring Brian Klug back but his efforts have been squandered, as you point out, by McCarthy. I wonder why you did not go the whole hog and suggest he sack McCarthy and let Klug boss the first team until the season end? Otherwise a good letter. Well done.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    BlueArgyll

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • If we lost Bart and our other number one goal keeper, Gerks took over, I can only see League One as a reality. Mick, you should have gone while your 'stock' was high - let's face it, who would employ you now? Sadly if we continue on our present path, this once great club will end up like clubs like Coventry - huge stadium with no one to fill it.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    del

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • Very well said. There will be no response though.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    russell mariner

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • This is an excellent summation of the problems at our beloved ITFC. Hope beyond hope that Evans sees this. Time for a change without doubt, but personally I don't hold out much hope.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Matt Benson

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Newsletter Sign Up