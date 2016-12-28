Search

Woolverstone care home’s food is easier to swallow thanks to chef Andy Gray

15:27 28 December 2016

Andy Gray, 32, chef at Spring Lodge in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, says the moulds have made a huge difference to residents’ enjoyment of food.

Andy Gray, 32, chef at Spring Lodge in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, says the moulds have made a huge difference to residents’ enjoyment of food.

A Suffolk care home chef is using a new technique – to make his food more palatable and appetising for residents who have problems swallowing.

Andy Gray is proud of the dishes he brings out of his kitchen, but was worried some of the people living at Spring Lodge in Woolverstone were missing out on the joys of dishes such as aromatic salmon, tasty sausages and peas, pork fillets and mash.

While all the food is freshly prepared, Mr Gray decided to add one important extra stage in the cooking process.

The ingredients are now blended down using a mixer and then re-formed using special moulds.

Mr Gray, 32, said the moulds were making a huge difference to residents’ enjoyment of food at the Kingsley Healthcare-run home.

It was especially helpful for those living with dementia who may have difficulty swallowing their food.

He said: “We currently have two residents who have difficulty swallowing but in the past we have had as many as 12.

“Previously we used ring moulds for pureed food, but that could look boring and unappetising.

“Thanks to my new moulds, people can eat pureed food that looks exactly the same as the meal being eaten by the person next to them.

“It maintains their dignity and respect.

“If they don’t like the look of the food then the residents may not touch it, so that is why it is so important.”

Mr Gray, who lives in Shotley, said it gave him “an immense amount of pride to see residents enjoying their meals”.

He is still perfecting the new technique but said he had discovered that coating the moulds in coconut oil meant food came out of them in exactly the right shape.

  • I worked on catering exhibitions in the early 2000's. This idea was being promoted then. It's a good idea but how on earth has it taken so long to reach Suffolk.!?

    Sentinel Red

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

  • At last something nice to read in this paper. Well done to you Andy. People like Andy Gray should be lauded and recognised for their good work.

    uk column

    Wednesday, December 28, 2016

