News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Lifestyle

Promotion

What is Key Person insurance?

Author Picture Icon

Charles Bliss

Published: 8:15 AM May 18, 2021   
Two cheerful small business owners smiling and looking at camera while standing at entrance door. Ha

Ask the expert at Smith & Pinching about Key Person insurance policies for small businesses - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

My wife and I are directors of a small company with five employees. I manage the finances but my wife has the customer-facing role and drives orders. She had a health scare last year that has made us worry about our ability to continue with the business if she were out of commission for a while. We understand that there are insurance policies that can help businesses with this. Can you explain how they work, please?

Financial adviser sitting at desk smiling

Matthew Beck is an Independent FInancial Adviser with Smith & Pinching - Credit: Smith & Pinching

Matthew Beck of Smith & Pinching responds:

I am pleased that you have recognised the impact that your wife having a critical illness might have on the business. Many business owners don’t think of their people as business assets: they insure their buildings, equipment and vehicles, but losing a key person can have an even greater effect.

The insurance you describe is known as Key Person insurance. It provides a lump sum if the person(s) named in the policy either dies or falls ill with one of a list of critical illnesses specified in the policy. The lump sum is there as a lifeline for the business. It could be used to replace profits while the named person recovers, to recruit and train a replacement, to pay staff or to restructure the business, for example. In addition, you can arrange for the policy to cover the repayment of business borrowing, if required.

The policy is taken out by the business and premiums paid by the business, so any payment goes to the business. Insurance companies providing this type of policy will often offer support services such as legal helplines and access to medical advice.

It’s important to recognise that there may be other people in the business – such as yourself – whose knowledge and experience may be critical to the business and whose absence would have a significant impact on profitability. Key Person insurance can be set up to cover more than one person, if needed.

You might also like to look at life policies, income protection and critical illness cover as employee benefits for yourself and your wife. Policies of this type can be tax-efficient for both the company and the individual: premiums are paid by the company and may be allowable as a business expense to be set against Corporation Tax liabilities.

This is a marketing communication. Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice.

For more information, please visit www.smith-pinching.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft house fire starts in tumble dryer and rips through conservatory
  2. 2 Acid attack victim opens heart to TV star on true crime show
  3. 3 Woman bruised after being bitten by dog
  1. 4 Pier owners looking forward to bright future
  2. 5 Car bonnet and windscreen damaged by vandals in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Pub ordered to pay £23.5k compensation to sacked disabled worker
  4. 7 Adapted trike helping to fulfil dreams and bring back 'happy memories'
  5. 8 Magnet fishermen catch a stolen moped in broad
  6. 9 Friends launch fantasy horse racing site to combat problem gambling
  7. 10 People gather in the street for funeral of "local legend"
Personal Finance
Lowestoft News
North Norfolk News
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The man who was attacked recently in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lowestoft man badly hurt after being attacked by gang in his own home

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of land north of Union Lane, Oulton.

East Suffolk Council

Have your say on plans for 150 homes at former hospital site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
thurston road

Woman punches man on doorstep and snatches his mobile phone

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Commodore in Oulton Broad. Picture: Danielle Booden

Pub boss struggling to recruit ahead of lockdown lifting

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon