5 times film crews rolled into Lowestoft in recent years

Danny Boyle at Booker Wholesale, Lowestoft during the filming of his latest movie.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

From blockbuster Danny Boyle film Yesterday to Banksy's spraycation, here are five times film crews have rolled into Lowestoft in Suffolk in recent years.

1. Yesterday

Ormiston Denes Academy students in Lowestoft on the red carpet at East Coast Cinema in town for the general release of Yesterday. - Credit: Mick Howes

Hit 2019 film Yesterday tells the story of musician Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) who fakes his way to the top after a blackout makes everyone forget the music of The Beatles, paving the way for him to pass off the band's hits as his own.

It was shot across East Anglia and Ormiston Denes Academy was used as one of the locations, with Lily James playing a teacher and more than 60 members of staff and students featured.

2. Antiques Road Trip

Antiques expert Catherine Southon at the Waveney Valley Smokehouse, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Gerry Skews

Lowestoft once again featured on BBC's Antiques Road Trip in September 2021, with film crews visiting Waveney Valley Smokehouse last April.

Husband-and-wife duo Gerry and Glynis Skews welcomed the team and expert Catherine Southon to film traditional bloater smoking.

3. Homes Under the Hammer

Homes Under The Hammer was spotted being filmed in Lowestoft - Credit: Kyle Hudson-Harvey

An episode of Homes Under the Hammer was shot in the town in November last year along Salisbury Road.

New presenter Tommy Walsh, who is best known for hosting Ground Force from 1997 until 2005, was seen on the street by neighbours.

4. Burberry Advert

One of the four dancers on the promenade at Lowestoft seafront filming the closing scenes for the Burberry advert. - Credit: Screen Suffolk

World-famous British fashion brand Burberry sent film crews to Lowestoft beach in summer 2020 to shoot an advert with dancers along the promenade.

The advert went on to win at the prestigious Gerety Awards 2021 for creative excellence.

5. Banksy's Spraycation

The Banksy artwork in Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

All eyes were on the Norfolk and Suffolk coast in 2021 when Bristol-based graffiti artist Banksy released a video confirming he was behind a "spraycation" in the area.

In Lowestoft, this included a seagull on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way and a group of children in a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park.