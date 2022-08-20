From schools to shops: All you need to know about living in Lowestoft

There are a whole host of reasons to live in Lowestoft - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It's the most easterly point in the UK and known as a popular seaside destination.

But what else does Lowestoft have to offer?

From the best fish and chip shops to where you can catch a glimpse of an original Banksy artwork, here is your go-to Lowestoft guide.

Overview

Many people flock to Lowestoft Beach in the summer months

Lowestoft's award-winning beaches are a firm favourite among locals, whether you're looking for a spot to sunbathe or a place to walk the dogs.

The town's south beach is backed by a promenade with beach huts and has a café which serves hot and cold drinks, ice creams and snacks.

Lowestoft is the second largest town in Suffolk after Ipswich and is divided into eight wards: Elmtree, Gunton, Harbour, Normanston, Kirkley, Pakefield, St Margaret's East, St Margaret's West and Tom Crisp.

The town, which is under the authority of Lowestoft Town Council, will also soon see its transport links strengthened, with the build of a new £126m Gull Wing third river crossing set to be completed soon.

Housing

According to Rightmove, the average house price in Lowestoft is about £252,862.

The majority of sales in Lowestoft - during the past year - were terraced properties, which sell for an average price of £161,771.

Detached properties sold for an average of £304,903, with semi-detached properties fetching £334,328.

Sold prices in Lowestoft over the last year were up 14pc on the previous year.

Schools

Lowestoft Sixth Form College opened in 2011

Parents have plenty of choices when it comes to choosing schools.

The Ashley School, in Ashley Downs, was rated outstanding in its most recent Ofsted report.

Others that were rated as good include Benjamin Britten Academy, Dell Primary School and East Point Academy.

Lowestoft is also home to part of East Coast College which combines the former Lowestoft College and Lowestoft Sixth Form College.

Where to eat and drink

Due to its seaside location, Lowestoft has many fish and chip shops

There's something for all taste buds in Lowestoft.

Due to its famous maritime past and seaside location, the town has more than 20 fish and chip shops.

Dolphin Fish Bar in Bevan Street East is among the many favourites.

But if a chippy isn't your thing, there are plenty more options including a Harvester and Lowestoft Tandoori.

The town also recently welcomed a new vegan cafe called The Salty Crow.

If you're looking for something to wash it down, why not visit one of Lowestoft's pubs?

From The Flying Dutchman to The Ship Inn, customers are offered a great selection of beers and food options.

Where to shop

The Britten Centre in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft town centre is the go-to for many who want a bit of retail therapy.

With more than 40 national retailers, independent department stores and local family shops, there is lots of selection options for shoppers.

Where to see Banksy's artwork

Since the world-famous street artist Banksy paid a visit to the town last summer, many have flocked to the town to catch a glimpse of his work.

Banksy originally created four murals in the town but one has since been sold and another destroyed.

At Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, artwork resembling three children in a boat with the tagline 'we're all in the same boat' which now stands behind a protective screen.

The seagull created by Banksy in Lowestoft.

Another shows a large seagull at the bottom of Links Hill, near Lowestoft train station, which also remains behind a screen.

Artwork of a rat drinking a cocktail at the town's North Beach was defaced before the council could protect it.

There are hopes it could be restored but a screen now surrounds it.

Banksy's final artwork was created on the side of the former Lowestoft Electrical store in London Road North.

But it was sold off for £2m by the building's owners in January.

Things to do

And while you're here, you shouldn't miss the opportunity to stand in the UK's most easterly point - Ness Point.

Banksy visited Lowestoft in the summer of 2021

Lowestoft's scores were created by people forming paths in the cliff as they travelled between the high street and the beach.

The scores trail is a great opportunity to explore the town's history and long relationship with the sea.

Lowestoft is also home to Africa Alive! Zoological Reserve and the family-friendly theme park Pleasurewood Hills.

Located nearby, Oulton Broad is home to the picturesque Nicholas Everitt Park, which is the gateway to the Norfolk Broads and offers stunning views and a place to stretch your legs.

Powerboat racing fills the broads in the summer months.