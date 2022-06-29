Share your memories as scout group prepares to mark 85th anniversary 

Members of the 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group in 1972, as a Gang Show was held at Sparrows Nest Theatre. - Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group

A thriving North Suffolk scout group is set to celebrate a special anniversary next month.

As the only scout group in Lowestoft which continued throughout the Second World War, memories of the popular 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group are being sought as it celebrates its 85th anniversary next month.

The 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group involved in Bob-a-Job week in yester-year. - Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group

Former members are being invited to go along and share their memories and tales from yester-year at a special event on July 10.

Phillip Cocks started the 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group with just eight boys on April 7, 1937, and since then the group -- who has its headquarters at The Den in High Street, Lowestoft -- has been a mainstay of scouting in the town over the past 85 years.

Assistant Scout Leader Richard Brabben. - Credit: Mick Howes

Assistant scout leader Richard Brabben said: "We would like to invite anyone who has a connection with 14th Lowestoft scouts over the years to come back to the headquarters in High Street, Lowestoft on Sunday, July 10 between noon and 3pm to share memories and to catch up.

"Our museum will be open and on show will be 30 of Skipper Phil Cocks’ Logbooks from 1937 to 1980 with pictures and cuttings recording in detail all the activities that the scouts did each week.

The 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group off to camp in 1972. - Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group

"There are also albums of photos from every decade -- so a lot of history to see.”

In 1937 The Den was a dilapidated billiards room and conservatory with a tennis court at the back.

A fee or four shillings a week rent was agreed and the task of making it suitable to be a scout base began.

The Group purchased the premises in 1950 and the Den had a major refurbishment in 1961 and then embarked on a further major refurbishment in 2019 to make it suitable for future years with new roofing, rendering, windows and doors, kitchen, heating system and replastering -- as part of a project managed by Scout Leader Matthew Grant.

The 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group badge. - Credit: Mick Howes

The thriving group has 90 young members and a dedicated leader team, many of whom were once young members themselves ensuring the traditions and fun of scouting continues at The Den.

Mr Brabben added: “Although many things have changed since 1937 what youngsters really love about scouting is the outdoors and adventure of camping and cooking for themselves on wood fires out in the open and trying new challenging activities, something which has not changed over the last 85 years."

Members of the 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group involved in a cookery competition in 2017. - Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts Group

The anniversary event will also include medal and long service award presentations to group leaders, the cutting of a ribbon to celebrate the refurbishment of the HQ -- which had been delayed, as a result of the pandemic -- and an opportunity to catch up with tea and cake.

For more information visit its website.