Free guided walk and talk among railway anniversary celebrations

Celebrations marking 175 years since the railway reached Lowestoft continue this weekend.

A special talk and guided walk telling the remarkable story of how the town’s railway station survived two World Wars will feature along with an exhibition of railway postcards and another opportunity to catch a display of railway photography.

On Friday, June 10 between 10am and 4pm, more than 90 photographs featuring unique scenes of the railway in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire will be showcased as part of the Next Train Gone exhibition by photographer David Pearce.

The exhibition will continue from June 13 to June 17 between 10am and 4pm.

With the current Lowestoft railway station structure built in 1855 it escaped bombing and bombardment during two world wars and much more.

Damage to the Great Eastern Railway Stables on Denmark Road Lowestoft following 1915 Zeppelin Air Raid. - Credit: Bob Collis

This Saturday, June 11 at 2pm, aviation historian Bob Collis presents 'Near This Place' - a special illustrated talk in the restored station's Parcels Office sharing details on how close the station came to destruction in both wars with bombs from Zeppelins and Luftwaffe aircraft narrowly missing the building on several occasions.

Denmark Road bomb crater between Lowestoft railway station and the Imperial Hotel. - Credit: Bob collis

The talk is followed on Sunday, June 12, again at 2pm with a guided 'War walk' around the station, in Denmark Road and surrounding streets describing some of the near misses and tragedies which took place nearby.

November 1941 bomb damage to Imperial Hotel on Denmark Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Bert Collyer Collection

Also taking place this Saturday and Sunday between noon and 4pm, Richard Mundy, chairman of the Lowestoft Archaeological and Local History Society, will present a railway themed postcard exhibition.

Mr Collis said: "After two years of Covid restrictions Richard and I are pleased to once again be able to get going with community heritage projects like this one.

"There are a whole raft of events marking the 175th anniversary of the railways in Lowestoft and we are absolutely thrilled to be asked to contribute in this way."

Presented in association with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and the Lowestoft Central Project, the exhibitions, talk and guided walk are all free to attend.

Those wishing to join the walk should meet on Sunday at 2pm on the railway station concourse.

The celebrations marking 175 years since the railway reached Lowestoft are set to continue over coming weeks and include a large Brocante merchants and makers market at the station over the weekend of June 18 and June 19.