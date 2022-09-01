New show to mark Buffalo Bill's 1903 visit to Lowestoft

Over a century after he arrived in the town with his world famous extravaganza, a new show will honour Buffalo Bill's visit to Lowestoft.

Four steam trains rolled into the town in September 1903, carrying Buffalo Bill, 800 performers and crew of 40 different nationalities, and 500 horses.

Buffalo Bill was an icon of the American Old West and a cowboy who showed off his skills around the world.

On Thursday, September 8, John Ward and his band will bring a show to the Seagull Theatre, just metres from where the original 1903 show took place.

Buffalo Bill, who visited Lowestoft in 1903 - Credit: Wikimedia Commons_adobespark

Mr Ward accidentally happened upon the grave of Buffalo Bill Cody, and the museum attached to it, while on a road trip through Colorado a few years ago with wife Lynne.

After discovering he'd brought the show from the Wild West to Britain's most easterly town, Mr Ward set about researching, writing and recording.

Now, he has a collection of songs and tunes that form the basis of a live theatre show and CD, as well as having written a book.

The John Ward Trio - Credit: John Ward

In the upcoming shows, which were originally developed using Arts Council funding, a dramatic reading of the book will be performed by renowned Lowestoft-based storyteller Andy Jennings, while the band will perform many of the songs and music from the new album on an array of different instruments.

There will also be a backdrop slideshow of heritage photos from the period and original paintings from acclaimed Suffolk artist Gill Dove, who has interpreted some passages from the book.

The Congress CD features folk roots music with a variety of styles set to reflect the fishing heritage of the UK's east coast and the international nature of the travelling show.

Congress the book tells the story of a fictional Native American family and a fishing family from Lowestoft whose paths cross when Buffalo Bill's show rolls into town.

Set against the backdrop of real historical events, it explores the common humanity the different characters share, despite their different origins and cultures, as well as environmental loss and the nature of celebrity.

There will also be an exhibition marking Buffalo Bill's visit to Lowestoft in the historic High Street as part of the Heritage Open Day programme of events.