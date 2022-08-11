Group celebrates 60th anniversary ahead of 'exciting relocation'

A Lowestoft-based scout group has marked its diamond anniversary in style - with a special presentation evening announcing its relocation to a new premises.

The 2nd Carlton Colville Scout Group celebrated their 60th anniversary at The Den in Rectory Road last month as leaders from the troop picked up more than 20 awards for their service to the group and to the Scout Association.

2nd Carlton Colville Scout Group leaders with their service awards. - Credit: 2nd Carlton Colville Scout Group

District Commissioner Mel Buck was on hand to present 10 Commissioners Commendations to leaders from all sections in recognition of their activities during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the group move seamlessly from face-to-face pack and troop nights to online meetings.

Although a challenge, leaders were able to provide a varied online programme for which members and their parents were extremely grateful.

Other service awards went to Ben Seaman and Jennie Dellow who have taken up the reigns of the cub pack after the previous leader Andrew Bailey decided to take a step back - although he will continue as an Assistant Scout Leader.

Andrew also received his 40 years’ service award which was applauded as a significant achievement.

Stephen Hart, deputy group scout leader, said: “This is the start of what the group sees as a very promising period ahead.

"Plans are in place for the group to relocate to new prominent premises within Carlton Colville in the coming months and we are looking for new members (Beavers, Cubs and Scouts) and volunteers to join this exciting journey.

“It will be a challenging time for the group, juggling regular meetings with a relocation, but it’s a positive and exciting move for the group.”

In June the group also took part in the successful Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Carlton Colville which saw huge numbers of children and adults take part in some traditional and some new scouting activities.

2nd Carlton Colville Scout Group showcasing archery at the Jubilee fete. - Credit: Mick Howes

Fundraising at the Jubilee fete also meant that the group were able to support one of its former Scouts with a once in a lifetime trip to the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in 2024.

All sections of the group have seen new members joining with more looking to join in September when the new term begins.

Anyone interested in finding out more can email joinus@2ndcarltoncolvillescouts.co.uk or call 07706 219324.