Discover 'hidden history' of town's high street at special online event
- Credit: Kate Ellis/East Suffolk Council
The regeneration of a coastal town centre will be the focus of a special event later this month.
Ambitious plans will be discussed as people in Lowestoft are being encouraged to attend an online talk and get involved.
The free online talk will give an insight into what’s happening at the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone.
With the talk open to anyone who’s interested, you can discover the hidden history of London Road, Lowestoft between 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Monday, February 21.
Hosted by Historic England, Place Services and East Suffolk Council, the free online lunchtime talk will hear about the regeneration of the high street.
A Historic England spokesman said: "We’ll be chatting about what listing is and how our protected historic buildings help to shape our high streets.
"We’ll be showing how people can do their own historic research on local buildings and Enrich the List by adding their own information to list entries on the Historic England website."
Eilíse McGuane, Listing Advisor for Historic England in the East of England, said: “We’re really looking forward to chatting to communities about their local history and highlighting protected heritage sites that people may not have seen – or may know a lot about!"
Maria Kitts, senior built heritage consultant, Place Services said: “We are looking forward to sharing some of our research and helping people to learn how to find out more about the history of the places they live in and visit."
Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development, said: "This event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about our ambitious regeneration plans for London Road North, London Road South and Station Square and the important role which our historic buildings play within those plans.”
To register for the free online event - entitled Listing in London Road, Lowestoft High Street HAZ lunch and learn - being held at 12.30pm on Monday, February 21 visit the Eventbrite link.
There’s no cost to register.