Top heritage festival to stage special information event

One of the country’s largest free to participate heritage festivals returns to Lowestoft in September and organisers are holding a special information event this weekend.

Organisations and individuals that would like to participate in the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival this year are being invited to the special event this Sunday, April 24.

Last year, Lowestoft Heritage Open Days attracted a phenomenal 18,000 visits to buildings, events and exhibitions during the festivals’ nine-day programme.

With the festival arranged by a small volunteer steering group, but often featuring in the national top ten for the number of events held, organisers are inviting individuals and organisations wishing to participate to attend a special information event being held in the Parcels Office Exhibition Space at Lowestoft railway station between 2pm and 5pm this Sunday.

Here they can meet members of the steering group and find out more about participating in or hosting an activity or event.

This year’s national theme will celebrate ‘Astonishing Invention’ and the team are currently working to research suitable activities relating to the town.

Chair of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Steering Group, Diana Moore, said: “The Lowestoft Festival has become hugely popular, attracting thousands of visits to a host of events.

"We are proud of the number and variety of activities celebrating our town's illustrious history, with our Lowestoft festival in the top 10 nationally.

"This year we are keen to meet with those willing to host their own events, in order that we can give guidance on what is required to provide a safe and enjoyable activity and, for those that engage with us, we are able to offer free inclusion within the official festival brochure and further support through our extensive marketing activity.”

Last year, the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival had more ‘free to enjoy’ activities than any other town or city in England with some 118 events taking place around the town, as well as in Corton, Oulton Broad and Pakefield.

The special drop in information event for those wishing to host or organise an event as part of the 2022 festival will take place in the Parcels Office at Lowestoft Railway Station between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday.