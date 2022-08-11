Call to help protect Waveney's popular green spaces

The search is on to find and protect Waveney's historic green spaces.

Historic England and the Gardens Trust is launching its new project, Suffolk's Unforgettable Garden Story, in a bid to discover, celebrate, and protect historic parks, gardens and landscapes across the county.

Currently, just 23 historic green spaces in Suffolk, and nine in the east of the county, are protected and included on the National Heritage List for England (NHLE).

Belle Vue Park, in Lowestoft - Credit: Nick Butcher

This includes Grade II listed Belle Vue Park, in Lowestoft, and Henham Park, as well as Somerleyton Park and Heveningham Hall, both of which are Grade II* listed.

The five remaining protected spaces in East Suffolk, are Campsey Ashe Park, Felixstowe's cliff gardens and town hall garden, Glemham Hall, Bawdsey Manor and Woodbridge Cemetery.

Now, Historic England and the Gardens Trust want to hear about wonderful public and private designed landscapes in the county that should be protected and celebrated and added to the list, particularly urban and suburban gardens, commercial sites, institutional landscapes and post-war designed landscapes.

Henham Park, home of Latitude Festival - Credit: Danielle Booden

Unprotected, some of these green spaces may be vulnerable to loss, decay, or inappropriate proposals for development.

Christopher Laine, Historic England's landscape architect, said: “With the help of local people, this fantastic project will help us to learn more about Suffolk’s historic designed landscapes.

"I’m really looking forward to hearing about the Suffolk parks, gardens and green spaces that people love.

"I’m sure we’ll be discovering some hidden historic gems that need protection and support.”

Somerleyton Gardens - Credit: Nick Butcher

Historic England has awarded a grant of £36,000 for the project and will be working with the Gardens Trust on its delivery.

Karina Flynn, Suffolk volunteer support officer for the Gardens Trust, said: “This project aims to encourage Suffolk communities to help protect historic outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy.

"We look forward to building partnerships with individuals, groups and organisations to whom their local parks and gardens are indispensable.

"Volunteers are vital to this project, as with all the work of the Gardens Trust, so we really encourage people to get involved and share their local knowledge.”

For more information on getting involved with the project, email Sally Bate at sallybate@thegardenstrust.org or Karina Flynn at karina.flynn@thegardenstrust.org.