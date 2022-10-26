Young people and community set to 'take over' historic Town Hall

Designs inspired by a coastal town’s history are set to be showcased on part of a Grade II listed building.

Youngsters and the community will unite in Lowestoft this weekend as part of an inaugural event.

Lowestoft Town Hall will open for it’s first ‘Town Hall Take Over’ on Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30.

Being held as part of the Lowestoft Town Hall redevelopment project, new hoarding designs will be unveiled on the Mariner Street window hoardings.

Lowestoft's iconic Town Hall in the High Street, pictured in 1912. - Credit: Jack Rose Collection

The designs inspired by Lowestoft’s history have been created by young people from YMCA Trinity youth group, who have been working in collaboration with local Graffiti artist Stane, and the Lowestoft Cultural Education Partnership.

The Town Hall building will be open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and from 10am to 2.30pm on Sunday for people to view the council chamber.

There will also be an opportunity to view displays about the history of the Town Hall site and local industries and the progress of the Town Hall’s redevelopment project.

The redevelopment project will transform the Town Hall into a multi functioning building that will become the home of Lowestoft Town Council and an inclusive centre for the community and visitors.

Facilities will include a heritage hub, visitor information centre, exhibition space and a café.

Lowestoft Town Council have been awarded a development grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to progress its plans to a delivery stage application and deliver a pilot heritage activity programme to provide opportunities for locals to get involved, learn new skills and find out more about Lowestoft’s history.

It is also supported by the Towns Fund, the Architectural Heritage Fund, Historic England and East Suffolk Council.

Lowestoft Town Hall Project, with Jess Johnston Heritage Project Manager and Liz Ballard Heritage Engagement Co-ordinator, at the Great Big Green Weekender. - Credit: Mick Howes

On both days the ‘Memories bike’ will be delivering fun, heritage inspired activities such as making stained glass windows using waste plastic, badge making and museum object handling.

There will also be evocative postcards with images from the Jack Rose collection to prompt people’s memories of the Town Hall and industries, which will be used as inspiration for a new video poem created and produced by Poetry People.

Local historian David Butcher will talk on the history of the Town Hall site from 2.30pm to 3.30pm on Sunday 30th October, with free tickets available online.

If you can’t make it this weekend, you can explore the Town Hall virtually through this Virtual Tour developed by Hugh Davies.