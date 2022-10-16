'Amazing' legacy as memories shared at heritage celebration

Memories were shared as hundreds of people turned out to reminisce during a major community celebration.

Lowestoft's Co-Operative history was showcased during a special event that highlighted how one of the largest food production complexes in Europe was based in the coastal town.

The popular Co-operative Wholesale (CWS) Society's Canning Factory once employed more than 1,500 people in Lowestoft.

With the Co-operative Movement having always played a major part in Lowestoft's heritage and culture, two large food processing factories were built by the food producer Maconochie Bros in 1894 and 1933 on Waveney Drive and Riverside Road in Lowestoft.

CWS took over the Lowestoft factories in the 1930s, with a wide range of 'Waveney', 'Unity' and 'Wheatsheaf' branded lines.

In the 1940s the factories extended into the quick freezing of fruit and vegetables, with a wide range of products made in Lowestoft and distributed to millions by 1950 - as it provided substantial income to the local economy.

Celebrating the Co-operative movement, a special exhibition, films, memorabilia, memories and live music from local duo The Vibettes as people recalled the organisation's former CWS food factory in the town and the Rogerson Hall holiday centre at Corton that was used by Co-op employees.

The 'Prepared by the Shore, sold by the Store' event attracted a fine turnout on Saturday, October 15 - with more than 400 people visiting the Parcels Office Exhibition Space at Lowestoft railway station by the early afternoon.

Organised by the Central England Co-operative's Membership and Community Council, it was a chance to celebrate and reminisce about the former CWS Canning Factory that ran from 1932 through to its eventual demolition in 2000.

Former factory employees turned out and found out more on how the Co-operative movement continues to play a vital role in Lowestoft.

With a specially produced booklet featuring a history of the factory handed out to those attending, the successful free event was staged by kind permission of the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and the Lowestoft Central Project.

Reaction

With Central England Co-operative - one of the largest independent societies - continuing to operate in Lowestoft - chief executive officer, Debbie Robinson said: "My time working for the CWS Food Manufacturing Division in the 1980s and visiting Lowestoft, and the factory, were very special.

"The factory was beautiful and I was shocked at the scale of the whole operation.

"Several generations of families worked in the factories and there was always a great atmosphere."

Delighted with how the event had gone, Tanya Noon, part of the member and community team at Central England Co-operative, said: "It has been brilliant, especially in the morning with everyone coming out.

"It was fantastic to hear people still wanting to share their memories.

"We had two ladies celebrating their 90th birthday's at the event - both worked at CWS - and so we sang them happy birthday.

"Another lady told us how she met her husband-to-be there and how they went on to be married."

Community rail development officer at Community Rail Norfolk, Martin Halliday, said: "We have had more than 400 attending already which is amazing.

"This is part of Lowestoft's history and the memories shared have been fascinating.

"We are really, really delighted to host this event."

Russell Walker, a former employee of the CWS Factory in Lowestoft, provided a number of photos for the event and was part of the working group that organised it.

"The exhibition has been well received with lots of people turning out, with some great memories shared," he said.

Among those turning out was Simon Fuller, whose father John Fuller used to work in the sauces and pickles department.

His mother's cousin Jeannie Howes appeared on a photo and badminton trophy that was won in 1952, that was brought along by Angie Barkes as an item of memorabilia for the event.