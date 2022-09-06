Country’s biggest Heritage Festival to open in town

An award-winning nine-day festival is set to open in style.

The oldest surviving steam drifter, Lydia Eva, will arrive in Lowestoft on Friday, September 9, to open the town's Heritage Open Days Festival as more than 120 free-to-enjoy events and activities begin.

As the hugely popular celebration of the town’s heritage boasts over 120 events - more than any other town or city in England - a host of historic vessels, buildings and structures will be open for the public to visit, in addition to musical events, exhibitions, talks and walks.

A vintage bus from the East Anglia Transport Museum. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

On Saturday, a free vintage bus service will link the railway station, and other key festival locations with the East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville, which will also be opening its doors free of charge to visitors on the day.

A major highlight will see the return of the Herring and Ale Maritime Fayre on Oddfellows Green and the beach at Pakefield on Sunday.

Diana Moore, Curate Rev Becki Bensusan and Rev Sharon Lord blessing the herring at the popular Herring and Ale Fayre. - Credit: Mick Howes

The event - which attracted several thousand people last year has been expanded to include a host of activities and special guests from HM Coastguard, the International Boatbuilding Training College and CEFAS laboratory along with numerous stalls, exhibitions, talks, walks, displays, live music and the traditional ‘Blessing the Herring’ service.

The town’s association with the sea is a major theme throughout the festival with public tours available on board three generations of fishing vessel - Lydia Eva, Excelsior and Mincarlo - plus talks and exhibitions on many aspects of the fishing industry.

The role the town played in two world wars, both on land and at sea, is also set to be recalled in a series of lectures, exhibitions and events.

The railway, currently celebrating 175 years since it reached the town, takes a key role hosting the festival information hub at the station shop and tourist information office along with a host of activity inside the restored Parcels Office exhibition space.

Activity at the railway station starts on Friday at 7.30pm with an evening of music and memories featuring John Ward, telling the story of when Buffalo Bill brought his touring show to the town in 1903.

Other events at the railway station include an opportunity to see and hear more about Wartime Lowestoft, learn how British intelligence cracked the German Enigma codes with an incredible replica machine, a chance to gain an insight into Lowestoft’s multi-million-pound flood prevention scheme, and ‘Sail, Steam & Diesel’ - an exhibition featuring the development of fishing vessels put together by Peter Page and John Soanes from the Port of Lowestoft Research Society.

The second festival weekend sees a major community celebration of the Cooperative movement on September 17 with a special day of films, memories and music recalling the organisations former CWS food factory in the town and holiday centre at Corton.

On September 18, the Parcels Office hosts respected local historians David Butcher and Ivan Bunn who will be giving a fascinating talk, exploring how our town developed.

A new train passes Somerleyton swing bridge. - Credit: Wherry Lines CRP

This year, the public also has a unique opportunity to tour the 1905 built swing bridge which carries the railway across the River Waveney at Somerleyton.

Somerleyton swing bridge. - Credit: Wherry Lines CRP

Other key locations hosting festival events include the town’s new arts centre, The Grit, housed in former court buildings on Old Nelson Street, which will host several talks and exhibitions and an end of festival quiz; Heritage Quay and the Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club where trips to sea and around the harbour and Lake Lothing are available while the yacht club will host tours, talks and lectures.

Lowestoft Museum at Nicholas Everitt Park opens throughout the festival with additional exhibitions of Old Lowestoft photographs, Lowestoft China and a special trail around the museum, ‘From flint to fish fingers’.

The Maritime Museum and the Royal Naval Patrol Service Museum in the Sparrow’s Nest Gardens also host a number of activities.

The historic High Street will host an 1880s themed event, while the old Town Hall will host lectures in the chamber.

Shop window displays will reveal the area’s past, and the Heritage Workshop Centre will host exhibitions and opportunities to view their incredible scale model of the former beach village.

Many of the town’s churches will play an important role again this year, hosting opportunities to both visit and enjoy a varied range of free musical performances.

'Town's unique history'

Diana Moore, chair of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Day’s Steering Group, said: “We are so excited to present this year’s celebration of our town’s heritage with an enormous line up of free-to-enjoy events.

"Lowestoft now has the largest Heritage Open Day’s Festival of any individual town or city in England.

"The steering group have been planning this year’s festival for the past 12 months and I am very grateful to them, the many individuals and organisations taking part and to Lowestoft Town Council for their sponsorship, which this year has enabled us to boost promotion and assist with logistics.

“Every single event is free to enjoy, and we hope the public will take the opportunity to discover more of our town's unique history and heritage.”

Free guides to the festival are available from the Tourist information Office at Lowestoft railway station.

With pre-booked activities this year, visit the Heritage Open Days website and search Lowestoft, as some events have already reached capacity, could be extended or may be subject to change.