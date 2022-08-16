Over 120 free events planned for return of country's biggest heritage event

A Blessing the Herring event will take place at the Herring and Ale Fayre on Oddfellows Green. - Credit: Mick Howes

It's full steam ahead for the country's biggest heritage festival, with plans under way for more than 120 free events next month.

Lowestoft's Heritage Open Days Festival will take over the town for 10 days in September, with a historic steam fishing vessel kicking off the occasion.

The record number of events makes the festival the largest of any town taking part in the national celebrations, with activities honouring Lowestoft's illustrious heritage as well as looking to the future.

There will be a host of buildings to explore, along with guided walks, exhibitions, talks, films, concerts, boat trips and more.

Diana Moore, chair of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival Steering Group. - Credit: Lowestoft HODS

Diana Moore, chair of the Lowestoft's Heritage Open Days steering group, said: "We are delighted to announce details of this year’s events, particularly as Lowestoft will be hosting more events than any other town in the country - a testament to our town’s diverse, and sometimes surprising, history.

"A wide range of exciting and rare opportunities has been arranged, showcasing the town’s unique character, for the public to enjoy.

"Every single event is free of charge, and we are greatly indebted to the many individuals, organisations and companies that have joined us this year for what will be a unique celebration of our town’s heritage.

Throughout the festival, leading local historians will be sharing their extensive knowledge of the town in a series of walks and lectures.

Last year's event attracted an estimated 18,000 visitors, with this year's highlights set to include a major celebration of Lowestoft's maritime heritage, including a chance to visit three last-of-their-kind fishing vessels.

The festival will open on September 9 with the arrival of Lydia Eva, the last surviving steam drifter, which was built in 1930 and will sail from her home in Great Yarmouth to moor alongside Lowestoft's 100-year-old fishing smack Excelsior and the Mincarlo - the last surviving fishing vessel to be constructed in the town.

Lydia Eva will be sailing from Great Yarmouth for the Lowestoft event. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Paul Mitchell, chair of the Lydia Eva and Mincarlo Charitable Trust, said: “After many years and thousands of hours of volunteer work carried out on both the Lydia Eva and Mincarlo, we are delighted to be able to officially open this year’s Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival by bringing the Lydia Eva, in steam, into the Port of Lowestoft, mooring alongside the Mincarlo on Heritage Quay and enabling our two vessels to be open to the public.

"These two valuable vessels of local fishing heritage show just how the fishing industry changed rapidly as it transitioned from steam to motor power."

The Herring and Ale Festival will return to Oddfellows Green. - Credit: Mick Howes

Celebrations of Lowestoft's association with the sea includes the return of the hugely popular Herring and Ale Maritime Fayre on Oddfellows Green, in Pakefield, on Sunday, September 11.

The event, running from midday to 6pm, will also feature a special 'Blessing the Herring' ceremony, as well as stalls, demonstrations, displays and talks, with live music from the Lowestoft Longshoremen and the Occasional Ceilidh Band.

Talks, exhibitions and demonstrations will continue throughout the 10 days focusing on the fishing industry, boatbuilding, maritime science, lifeboats, ice making and HM Coastguard, as well as free boat trips around the harbour and along the coast courtesy of Jet Adventures.

Food production at the former Lowestoft CWS Factory. - Credit: Co-operative Heritage Trust

A celebration of the town's manufacturing heritage will take place on Saturday, September 17, with a special event featuring the former CWS factory and the Cooperative movement, hosted by the Cooperative Heritage Trust at Lowestoft railway station.

Lowestoft CWS Factory. - Credit: Archant Library

The railway, which this year celebrates 175 years since it reached Lowestoft, will host the Festival Information Hub at the Tourist Information Office, as well as providing an extremely rare opportunity to visit one of the area's historic swing bridges.

Buffalo Bill brought his Wild West show to Lowestoft in 1903. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons_adobespark

There will also be events in the station's restored Parcels Office exhibition space, including talks and a musical event telling the story of when Buffalo Bill brought his Wild West show to Lowestoft in 1903.

A number of local museums will also be taking part, including the Lowestoft Museum in Oulton Broad, the Maritime Museum and Royal Naval Patrol Service Museum at Sparrow's Nest Gardens, and the East Anglia Transport Museum at Carlton Colville, which will offer free admission on September 10.

Lowestoft Museum will take part in the Heritage Open Days festival. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Events will also take place at the Marina Theatre and the Seagull Theatre, as well as at The Grit, the town's newest arts centre in the former court buildings on Old Nelson Street, while a number of buildings will open their doors to the public, including the St Johns Ambulance Headquarters and Heritage Centre in Oxford Road, the former Chemist shop in High Street, and Lowestoft Town Hall, as well as behind-the-scenes tours at Crown Meadow.

The festival is supported by Lowestoft Town Council, the Lowestoft Central Project, the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, Sunrise Studios and the Kirkley Centre.

To find out more, go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk and search Lowestoft.