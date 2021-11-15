'A great legacy' - Special recognitions for popular Lowestoft historians

The Jack Rose Old Lowestoft Society chairman Christopher Brooks (centre) presents a framed certificate of honorary membership of the group to historians Ivan Bunn (right) and David Butcher (left). - Credit: Bob Collis

Two of Lowestoft's heritage heavyweights have been honoured with special recognitions.

With the Jack Rose Old Lowestoft Society (JROLS) meeting at the Trinity Methodist Church in Lowestoft last Friday evening, historians Ivan Bunn and David Butcher were surprised after they had given a presentation entitled 'Lowestoft Then & Now 1618-2021.'

Society chairman Christopher Brooks presented a framed certificate of honorary membership of the group to both Mr Bunn and Mr Butcher.

Historians Ivan Bunn (left) and David Butcher (right) with their framed certificates of honorary membership of the JROLS. - Credit: Bob Collis

Mr Brooks said: "Jack Rose Old Lowestoft Society members are pleased to recognise you as major influences in promoting the history and heritage of the Lowestoft area.

"You did this by means of your own personal research and publications, mainly in your own separate areas though some done collaboratively; by conducting absorbing and characterful public walks and presentations to many different groups including our own society; as well as giving dedicated public service in your own chosen professions over many years of employment in Lowestoft.

"On behalf of the Jack Rose Old Lowestoft Society, I would like to say 'Thank you, and well done!' to David and Ivan.

"Lowestoft's rich heritage is becoming better known and celebrated through the annual national Heritage Open Days events because of people like you with your efforts over the years.

"Your publications are many and varied but they are on the record, and a great legacy for local heritage that all of us in the district - resident and visitor, old and young alike - can enjoy for our education and enlightenment.

"Please accept these certificates of the Jack Rose Old Lowestoft Society with our deep appreciation for your enthusiastic engagement and continuing efforts in our common field of interest over the years."

The awards were presented after Mr Bunn and Mr Butcher's talk, which reprised the presentation given at Lowestoft Rail Station's restored Parcels Office Exhibition Space in September as part of the Heritage Open Days Festival.

A Society spokesman added: "The presentation gave a fascinating layered insight into how the town has developed over the centuries, and the origins of many of the place names still in use today.

"In presenting the pair with their certificates, Chris thanked them both for their major contribution to researching, recording and promoting different aspects of the town's history over the years."