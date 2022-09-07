Popular theatre to open doors for Heritage Festival

Flat caps, trilbies and police helmets. A nostalgic scene at The Bethel, Lowestoft. - Credit: Courtesy of Lowestoft Players

It was built as a fishermen’s mission in 1899, was a naval base during the Second World War and is now Britain’s most easterly theatre.

And as part of Lowestoft's Heritage Open Days Festival the Players Theatre will open its doors to the public this weekend.

With more than 120 free-to-enjoy events and activities being held as part of the hugely popular celebration of the town’s heritage, the nine-day festival opens on Friday, September 9.

The Bethel was built in 1899, was used as a naval base during the Second World War before becoming a chapel and now the Players Theatre.

Vintage vehicles – a Morris Minor and a Ford Anglia parked outside The Bethel. - Credit: Courtesy of Lowestoft Players

People can tour this iconic building and learn how the current owners the Lowestoft Players have sympathetically transformed it into the Players Theatre.

The building was purchased in 2008 by The Lowestoft Players - who have been delivering, plays, pantomimes and musical theatre in the town since 1967.

The Poor Children’s Tea, 1931 at The Bethel. Over 400 children from The Beach Village enjoying their treat. - Credit: Courtesy of the Lowestoft Players

The Players Theatre provides a welcoming and intimate atmosphere for an audience of 200 in the main auditorium, plus there is rehearsal space and a bar.

As well as its modern use the building still retains memorial plaques and many original features.

With the Lowestoft Players’ vision to preserve the building people can hear about their plans to develop it even further to ensure that it can be enjoyed and treasured by the local community for years to come.

Visit the Players Theatre for free on Saturday, September 10 between 10am and 2pm.

For a small donation towards the further development of the theatre, light refreshments will be served on the stage.

Martin Wilson, from the Lowestoft Players, is responsible for maintenance and development of the theatre.

He said: “Lowestoft is so lucky to have such a building in the heart of the town.

“When I’m in the building I often wonder about the many thousands of people who have used it previously and what their lives were like.

"It’s a real honour to be part of the team who are responsible for its upkeep and future development.”