Can you spot yourself in these Lowestoft school photos through the years?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:31 PM January 19, 2022
Lowestoft, Suffolk -- Lifeboats and Lifeboatmen / ChildrenLowestoft Lifeboat coxswain Mr. Tom

Lowestoft Lifeboat coxswain Mr. Tom Knott met three young "lifeboatmen" when he visited Carlton Colville School to receive a cheque for £26.50. The boys (left to right) Malcolm Huggins, John Greenacre and Paul Button, took part in the three school concerts which raised the money for the RNLI in 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

From dressing up as sailors to wood and metal work classes, can you spot yourself in these Lowestoft school photos through the years?

Archant community content curator, Siofra Connor, has been searching high and low to find these nostalgic pictures of playtime, classes and sports teams.

These photos come from schools across Lowestoft during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know?

Table football at Whitton school - Lowestoft pic taken 1st march 1968 m7479-11 pic to be used in let

Table football at Whitton school - Lowestoft on March 1, 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Northfield junior school girls rugby team - Lowestoft pic taken 8th april 1971 m15954-20a

Northfield Junior School girls rugby team 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

Ashley Downs school - children basket making - Lowestoft pic taken 13th jan 1969 m10455-32a pic to b

Ashley Downs School - children basket making in 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Gisleham Middle School Class IV with Ms Sara Wilson 1990

Gisleham Middle School Class IV with Ms Sara Wilson in 1990. - Credit: Archant

Pupils at Pakefield Middle School learn more about the new model Plaxton buses in 1995

Pupils at Pakefield Middle School learn more about the new model Plaxton buses in 1995 - Credit: Archant

Lunch time treats: Lothingland Middle School pupils queue up for their healthier lunches in July 198

Lunch time treats: Lothingland Middle School pupils queue up for their healthier lunches in July 1987 - Credit: Archant

Staff and Pupils of Harris Middle School, Lowestoft gathered around a TV and cassette recorder provi

Staff and Pupils of Harris Middle School, Lowestoft gathered around a TV and cassette recorder provided for the school by the Parent Teacher Association July 1977 - Credit: Archant

Teacher Chris Brookes and his class at Roman Hill Middle School in January 1990

Teacher Chris Brookes and his class at Roman Hill Middle School in January 1990 - Credit: Archant

Lowestoft - St Margarets school class of 90 pic taken 3rd july 1990 d8042-3 pic to be used in let

Lowestoft - St Margarets School class of 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Lowestoft Suffolk -- Fishing and IndustryTours of the docks and fish market are always popular.

Pupils from Roman Hill Junior School, Lowestoft on board a local trawler. - Credit: Archant Library

Lowestoft Suffolk -- Trade and IndustryStudents in the panel beating class working under the wat

Trade and Industry Students in the panel beating class working under the watchful eye of the instructor, Mr. W. D. Hulme in the building department of the new Lowestoft College. - Credit: Archant Library

Students studying at the Lowestoft School of Art to become three-dimensional sign designer-craftsmen

Students studying at the Lowestoft School of Art to become three-dimensional sign designer-craftsmen working on a signposting project in one of the school workshops in 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Education - SchoolsFour of the new school outfits which the girls of Kirkley High School, Lowe

Four of the new school outfits which the girls of Kirkley High School, Lowestoft, designed in 1973 to get away from the traditional school uniform. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Lowestoft News

