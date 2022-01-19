Gallery

Lowestoft Lifeboat coxswain Mr. Tom Knott met three young "lifeboatmen" when he visited Carlton Colville School to receive a cheque for £26.50. The boys (left to right) Malcolm Huggins, John Greenacre and Paul Button, took part in the three school concerts which raised the money for the RNLI in 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

From dressing up as sailors to wood and metal work classes, can you spot yourself in these Lowestoft school photos through the years?

Archant community content curator, Siofra Connor, has been searching high and low to find these nostalgic pictures of playtime, classes and sports teams.

These photos come from schools across Lowestoft during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know?

Table football at Whitton school - Lowestoft on March 1, 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Northfield Junior School girls rugby team 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

Ashley Downs School - children basket making in 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Gisleham Middle School Class IV with Ms Sara Wilson in 1990. - Credit: Archant

Pupils at Pakefield Middle School learn more about the new model Plaxton buses in 1995 - Credit: Archant

Lunch time treats: Lothingland Middle School pupils queue up for their healthier lunches in July 1987 - Credit: Archant

Staff and Pupils of Harris Middle School, Lowestoft gathered around a TV and cassette recorder provided for the school by the Parent Teacher Association July 1977 - Credit: Archant

Teacher Chris Brookes and his class at Roman Hill Middle School in January 1990 - Credit: Archant

Lowestoft - St Margarets School class of 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Pupils from Roman Hill Junior School, Lowestoft on board a local trawler. - Credit: Archant Library

Trade and Industry Students in the panel beating class working under the watchful eye of the instructor, Mr. W. D. Hulme in the building department of the new Lowestoft College. - Credit: Archant Library

Students studying at the Lowestoft School of Art to become three-dimensional sign designer-craftsmen working on a signposting project in one of the school workshops in 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Four of the new school outfits which the girls of Kirkley High School, Lowestoft, designed in 1973 to get away from the traditional school uniform. - Credit: Archant Library



