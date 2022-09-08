Town Hall stories sought as iconic building brought to life in new film

Memories and stories from yester-year are being sought as a new creative project showcases Lowestoft's historic Town Hall and industrial heritage.

They will feature as part of a new poem and short film that is set to be produced.

Commissioned by The Lowestoft Town Hall Project - a Lowestoft Town Council initiative supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Towns Fund, Architectural Heritage Fund, Historic England and East Suffolk Council - it will be created by Dean Parkin and produced by Poetry People co-director Naomi Jaffa.

The Lowestoft Town Hall video poem will feature the words of local residents and workers to tell the story of this iconic public building and the town's best known businesses, former and current.

Tea break on the fish market in the early 1960s. - Credit: Jack Rose Collection

It will build on Poetry People's popular recent productions, ‘Right Up Your Street’ and ‘Spread a Little Kirkleyness’, which were commissioned by Lowestoft's Heritage Action Zones in 2020/21 and have clocked up almost 40,000 online views.

Contributions will be gathered over the coming weeks - in person, by postcard and online.

Look out for the Lowestoft Stories Tricycle – produced by local company Scenic Projects Ltd – with Liz Ballard, heritage engagement co-ordinator, at the wheel.

A spokesman said: "Designed to look like a fishing smack, complete with sails, the tricycle and Liz will be 'mooring' at heritage events to catch conversations and to hand out evocative postcards to prompt written contributions."

There will be postcard collection points at East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft Library, and in the High Street at Paperworks Books & Prints and Uncle Sid's.

Mr Parkin said: "The old Town Hall is such a landmark building and has witnessed and survived many changes.

"And of course so many industries, past and present, have found a home in the town.

At work at the Bally Shoe Factory, 1986. - Credit: Jack Rose Collection

"I can't wait to hear people's memories and discover Lowestoft stories of everyday working lives."

Jess Johnston, Heritage Project Manager, said: "This is the first of the pilot activities which are being run as part of the development stage of the Town Hall redevelopment project.

"We’re really excited to be working with Poetry People.

"We know they’ll create something really special and unique to celebrate local people’s memories of the Town Hall and local industries."

Lowestoft mayor Alan Green said: "It would be great to have as many people as possible contribute their personal stories and memories to this creative project to make something truly unique for Lowestoft.

"I am looking forward to seeing the results as the people of Lowestoft join together to celebrate our town and the historic Town Hall."

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director at Historic England, said: "This is a wonderfully creative way of celebrating Lowestoft Town Hall, an important and instantly recognisable local landmark that has witnessed many historical changes in the town over the years.

"The creative video poems for the Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones have been brilliantly engaging and I’m really looking forward to seeing what’s created from people’s memories of the Town Hall and local industries."

The project will be launched with Hugh Davies' Virtual Town Hall on September 9 when people will be able to view the building through a new self-guided digital tour.

It will offer another platform to share Lowestoft memories.

Virtual visitors will be able to explore rooms in the Town Hall usually off limits, ring the Town Hall bell and discover more about the building's history.

Over the coming months, it’ll be the go-to place for updates about the Town Hall refurbishment project.

This virtual heritage hub – with changing exhibitions – will tell the story of Lowestoft and link to the many museums and heritage organisations in the town.

Content for the Town Hall Video Poem is being gathered now and will be collected in September and October, before Mr Parkin writes the poem and filming begins.

The finished film will be launched in February 2023.

As part of the Heritage Open Days festival, you will also be able to visit the grade two listed Town Hall and learn about the exciting redevelopment plans.

These will be held between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.