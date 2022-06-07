Special service honours paratrooper, 19, killed in Falklands

A new memorial honouring a young soldier from Lowestoft who died on the last night of the Falklands War has been unveiled during a moving service.

Pte David Parr. - Credit: The Parr family

Pte David Parr was just 19 when he was killed during the final push to reclaim Port Stanley from Argentine invaders on June 14, 1982.

It later emerged the paratrooper, from the 2nd parachute regiment, was killed by so-called 'friendly fire'.

The Memorial to Pte Parr. - Credit: Philip Mummery

During a special commemoration last Thursday, June 2, a new memorial plaque was unveiled in Belle Vue Park - not far away from the high school that David used to attend.

Honouring the local serviceman and paratrooper, Lowestoft Town Council "were honoured" to work with the Parr family on the commissioning of a new plaque in Pte Parr's memory as it was unveiled almost 40 years on.

Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, pictured beside the Memorial after its unveiling. - Credit: Philip Mummery

Pte Parr, born in 1963, attended Denes High School - now Ormiston Denes Academy - in Lowestoft.

The new plaque in Belle Vue Park complements the existing memorials at his former high school nearby, which has a plaque in the entrance hall and an annual sporting competition to award the David Parr Memorial Trophy.

Lt. Gen. Jonathan Page CB. OBE late PARA and County President Norfolk Royal British Legion giving 'A tribute to David Parr'. - Credit: Philip Mummery

At the unveiling and commemoration service last Thursday, the family of Pte Parr, service veterans and their standards alongside members of the Royal British Legion, Waveney MP Peter Aldous, town mayor Alan Green, special guests and the public all attended.

Archie Muir Head Boy of Ormiston Denes Academy reading the poem "The Dash" by Linda Ellis. - Credit: Philip Mummery

These included Lieutenant General Jonathan Page CB OBE (late PARA and county president of the Norfolk Royal British Legion), Phillip Turner (Chairman for Royal British Legion, Lowestoft Branch), principal of Ormiston Denes Academy Kate Williams, the school's Head Boy, pupils and former members of staff who remembered Pte Parr as a student.

Calum Beck pupil of Ormiston Denes Academy reading 'A reflection'. - Credit: Philip Mummery

A town council spokesman said: "In his moving tribute to David Parr, Lt Gen Jonathan Page gave a gripping account of the Paratrooper Battalion’s deployment from their barracks in Aldershot by helicopter to join the vital battle on Wireless Ridge above Port Stanley – where Pte Parr was tragically killed by friendly fire on the final day of fighting.

The crowds at the special commemoration. - Credit: Philip Mummery

"Lowestoft Town Council would like to thank everyone who contributed to the commemoration, with special thanks to LaserUs engraving and Perfitts for their work on the memorial plaque, and Gemma Eglington for playing the Bugle."



