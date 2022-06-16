News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
A look back at Lowestoft pubs through the decades

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:35 PM June 16, 2022
LETS TALK MAGAZINE October 2004 Picture to go with letter form Pamela Castleton of Bramford. M

Gladys and Harry Innes behind the bar at the Albion Stores pub in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

From the pubs we've lost such as the Eagle Tavern to long-standing venues such as the Harbour Inn, here are nostalgic images of some of Lowestoft's most recognisable boozers.

Lowestoft has always been packed with pubs, but in recent years the town has lost a number of venues including the Alderman in Hollingsworth Road, the Eagle Tavern in Tonning Street, and the Crown Hotel in High Street.

Other pubs in the town came to more tragic ends, such as Jubilee Stores on the corner of Camden Street and High Street which was hit by a bomb in the Second World War, killing 16 people who were celebrating a birthday.

Use the arrows to take a look through some of Lowestoft's loved and lost pubs.

Other classic venues such as the Harbour Inn remain open and bustling with business, with the seafront pub recently welcoming Fupburger into its kitchen.

