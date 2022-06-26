Gallery
15 sights you will remember from Lowestoft in the 1990s
Published: 10:30 AM June 26, 2022
Lowestoft has changed a lot over the last 30 years, with cafes, clubs, and shops coming and going - but here are 15 sights from the 1990s you're sure to remember.
From Mr Blobby meeting Pleasurewood Hills' Woody Bear to a truck falling into the harbour, we've found pictures of some of the most memorable events from in and around the town.
It was a time when the town had a BHS department store and petrol from the BP garage in the High Street cost less than £1 a litre.
Revellers also looked to the skies to watch Lowestoft Air Show and bargain hunters gathered at the Petticoat Lane Market.