Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Gallery

Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

It has been a staple for the children of Norfolk and Suffolk since 1983, but did you know Pleasurewood Hills once had plans to open a sister park further afield?

In the late 1980s, Pleasurewood Hills' then owner, RKF Entertainment, began planning to open a sister attraction mirroring its successful Suffolk park in Cleethorpes.

However, RKF Entertainment went into receivership during the early 1990s and construction of the park was halted.

Kiddies Cove at Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

It was then sold to Robert Gibb, the managing director of Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire, who continued work on the park and eventually opened it as Pleasure Island.

Pleasure Island went on to have numerous other operators before eventually closing down in 2016.

The abandoned park was discovered earlier this month by urban explorer Jaymii Claxton, who runs the Venturing Off Limits Facebook page.

The abandoned dodgems track at Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

She said: "I've been urban exploring for about two years now and I usually do disused railway tunnels, but theme parks really interest me.

"I like going to theme parks while they're still open so to see one that was disused is pretty amazing.

"I also like to learn the history of the places I explore."

Which parts of the park remind you of Pleasurewood Hills?

The dodgems track at Cleethorpes Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The abandoned sealions enclosure at Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The entrance to Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The park featured an ice cream parlour and a fish and chip shop. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The park featured a number of weird and wacky buildings. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

Many weeds and plants have started to grow up through the paths at the park. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

Now the park gives off an eerie vibe. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The former entrance to Ali Baba's arcade. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

Some buildings give off a wild west feel with saloon doors and windows. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

Pleasure Island featured an Ali Baba themed arcade. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The park's former coffee bar and restaurant. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

A row of food concessions at Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The food court at Cleethorpes Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

One of the park's wild west style buildings. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The doors and entrances to attractions have since been blocked off. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

Pathways have become overgrown and the site has fell into a state of disrepair. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

An abandoned children's play area at Cleethorpes Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The park has since been left abandoned. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

Some of the park's old posters still remain. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

A former sealion enclosure at Cleethorpes Pleasure Island. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The park featured a number of colourful houses. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

Its food court was based in a giant castle. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

The park featured a number of weird and wacky buildings. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits

Many weeds and plants have started to grow up through the paths at the park. - Credit: Venturing Off Limits



