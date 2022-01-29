Gallery
Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park
- Credit: Venturing Off Limits
It has been a staple for the children of Norfolk and Suffolk since 1983, but did you know Pleasurewood Hills once had plans to open a sister park further afield?
In the late 1980s, Pleasurewood Hills' then owner, RKF Entertainment, began planning to open a sister attraction mirroring its successful Suffolk park in Cleethorpes.
However, RKF Entertainment went into receivership during the early 1990s and construction of the park was halted.
It was then sold to Robert Gibb, the managing director of Flamingo Land in Malton, North Yorkshire, who continued work on the park and eventually opened it as Pleasure Island.
Pleasure Island went on to have numerous other operators before eventually closing down in 2016.
The abandoned park was discovered earlier this month by urban explorer Jaymii Claxton, who runs the Venturing Off Limits Facebook page.
She said: "I've been urban exploring for about two years now and I usually do disused railway tunnels, but theme parks really interest me.
"I like going to theme parks while they're still open so to see one that was disused is pretty amazing.
"I also like to learn the history of the places I explore."
Which parts of the park remind you of Pleasurewood Hills?