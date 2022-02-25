Work under way to 'reconstruct' historic collapsed wall

Repair works are being carried out to the historic wall on Crown Score, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones/Facebook

A scheme of works to repair a collapsed Grade II listed boundary wall is under way in a coastal town.

Specialist contractors have begun repairs to part of the historic boundary wall that runs through Crown Score in Lowestoft and "has been in a collapsed state for several years."

The collapsed wall on Crown Score Lowestoft in 2014. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A post on the Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones Facebook and Twitter pages said that work "to reconstruct the historic Crown Score boundary wall" had started last week.

It said: "We will be working with architects Wright Consulting and specialist building contractor Medieval Masonry.

Crown Score in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant Library

"The existing construction of these historic walls has been analysed and the works will be completed using a mortar mix specifically designed to match the existing mortar for constituents, colour and texture.

"This restoration is being supported with funding through the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone financed by Historic England and East Suffolk Council and delivered in partnership with Lowestoft Town Council and East Suffolk Building Preservation Trust."

It comes after members of the Historic England Commission - the organisation’s governing board - were in Lowestoft on Thursday, October 14 last year as they toured the town to see how important heritage sites were being restored and rejuvenated.

Historic England Commissioners visiting Crown Score in the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone. - Credit: Kate Ellis/Historic England

Visiting the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone, commissioners explored the historic Crown and Mariners Scores in the town.

The collapsed wall on Crown Score, Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

After the boundary wall had collapsed "several years" ago, a listed building consent application - centring around "Reconstruction of collapsed Grade II listed boundary wall to Crown Score on a like for like basis with the addition of two buttresses on the north garden elevation for lateral stability" - was lodged with East Suffolk Council last June.

Approved in August last year under delegated powers, it stated repairs "to the collapsed section of the Grade II Listed Crown Score wall, which is approximately 12-14m long" were "welcomed."

People walking down Crown Score in Lowestoft in 2005. - Credit: Bill Darnell/Archant

It said: "The wall borders Crown Score, which is a well-used flight of steps between the High Street and Whapload Road at the much lower level to the east side.

"It serves many local businesses, and its current state is regrettable and in urgent need of attention.

"The works proposed will therefore be of great public benefit and are welcomed."

History

Crown Score in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Crown Score was formerly known as Lion Score after The Lion Inn that stood on the corner of the Score in the 17th Century.

The Score contains 48 steps and is flanked by traditional brick and pebble walls, as it takes its name from the Crown Hotel opposite on High Street in Lowestoft.

In Lowestoft, The Scores are historic alleyways that linked a high street to a beach village that was once home to a thriving fishing community.

Hailed as "unique parts of the town’s heritage” as they date back to ancient times, there used to be 14 Scores in total, but today 11 steep pathways remain as these narrow lanes connect the town’s historic High Street to Whapload Road.

The term ‘score’ is believed to have originated from the Old English ‘skor’, meaning to make a cut or line.