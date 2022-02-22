Theatre's casting call for local artists ahead of heritage project

A popular theatre and arts venue is on the look-out for local artists to take part in a new heritage-focused scheme.

The Seagull, in Pakefield, has launched a paid opportunity for freelance artists to take part in an upcoming trail.

The theatre is working with East Suffolk Council to create an art trail this year for Lowestoft's two Heritage Action Zones.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The trail, which will launch in the summer, is intended to highlight and celebrate the two historic retail streets in the town - London Road South and High Street.

Des Reynolds, project co-ordinator, said: "We are really excited to be able to offer paid opportunities for local artists to get involved with this project.

"We want to get as many local people involved in the art trail and having local artists to support them in this work is vital.

"We are also really keen to offer paid work for artists after a period when the arts community has been so badly affected by the pandemic."

Over the next six months, the theatre is looking for local artists to undertake paid opportunities to work with local residents, care homes and community settings to create a series of small art pieces for the trail.

Karen Read, theatre manager at The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Karen Read, theatre manager, said: "The Seagull is a local venue first and foremost, and this project is about celebrating the talent and history of our local people.

"We are really keen to hear from as many local artists as possible so that we can ensure this project has really wide involvement."

The project forms part of a larger series of arts events aimed at celebrating the history of the town's shopping areas.

Over the next 18 months, there will be a series of theme weekends and a specifically-created piece of original theatre.

Tony Calladine, east of England regional director at Historic England, said: "We're delighted to support this exciting art project which will bring together local residents and artists to celebrate Lowestoft's rich retail heritage.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the evocative artwork that is inspired by people's memories of much-loved local shops and characterful shopkeepers."

Local people keen to be involved in the project are urged to email haz@theseagull.co.uk for more information.