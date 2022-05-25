400-year-old chapel awarded £54,000 grant for 'urgent investigation'

Walpole Old Chapel, Halesworth - Credit: The Friends of Walpole Old Chapel

A historic chapel more than 400-years-old has been awarded more than £54,000 to undergo an urgent investigation into its deteriorating condition.

Walpole Old Chapel, in Halesworth, Suffolk, was given a grant of £54,126 by Historic England to look into its current state due to large cracks appearing in the external render, which is allowing rainwater into the timber frame and through to the inside of the chapel.

Walpole Old Chapel was awarded a grant of £54,126 by Historic England - Credit: Ptolemy Dean Architects

The urgent investigation work will provide detailed information about the cause of the problem as well as advice on the next steps needed to repair and restore the building.

Sarah Morrison, architect at Historic England, said: "Walpole Old Chapel is a historic gem and a rare survival of a 17th century non-conformist chapel.

The urgent investigation work will provide detailed information about the cause of the problem at Walpole Old Chapel - Credit: Ptolemy Dean Architects

"This urgent investigation will help us to learn more about the structural issues that are endangering this special building and hopefully be the first step in saving the chapel for the community who enjoy and cherish it."