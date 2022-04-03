See inside this family home with period features between a broad and the seaside

The home is in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft - Credit: Paul Hubbard

This six-bed with period features throughout is on the market for £550,000.

To the left of the front hall is a dining room leading into the kitchen, which has French doors to the garden, and the utility room. To the right are the sitting room, the playroom and a shower room.

The sitting room and the dining room both have solid oak flooring, picture rails and an open fireplace.

The first floor has two larger bedrooms and two smaller ones. There is also a bathroom and a toilet. The second floor has two further bedrooms and eaves storage.

The garden is an ample sized, mostly laid to lawn with some mature trees, plants and shrubs. There is a brick weave patio for outdoor furniture.

There is also a garden house, a timber-built summer house with a log burner currently being used as an office and a garage. The property is accessed by a cast-iron gate opening to a brick weave drive.

It is located in Oulton Broad, which is just over a mile from Lowestoft and its Blue Flag sandy beaches.

The large garden is mostly laid to lawn - Credit: Paul Hubbard

PROPERTY FACTS

Normanston Drive, Oulton Broad

Guide Price: £550,000

Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com