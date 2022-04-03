News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
See inside this family home with period features between a broad and the seaside

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM April 3, 2022
The home is in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft

The home is in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft - Credit: Paul Hubbard

This six-bed with period features throughout is on the market for £550,000.

To the left of the front hall is a dining room leading into the kitchen, which has French doors to the garden, and the utility room. To the right are the sitting room, the playroom and a shower room.

The six-bed has a plethora of period features

The six-bed has a plethora of period features - Credit: Paul Hubbard

PROP Normanston Drive, Oulton Broad

The dining room is the first room on the left, leading into the kitchen - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The sitting room and the dining room both have solid oak flooring, picture rails and an open fireplace.

The first floor has two larger bedrooms and two smaller ones. There is also a bathroom and a toilet. The second floor has two further bedrooms and eaves storage.

PROP Normanston Drive, Oulton Broad

The kitchen has solid oak flooring and French doors opening into the garden - Credit: Paul Hubbard

PROP Normanston Drive, Oulton Broad

The living room has an open fireplace and solid oak flooring - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The garden is an ample sized, mostly laid to lawn with some mature trees, plants and shrubs. There is a brick weave patio for outdoor furniture.

There is also a garden house, a timber-built summer house with a log burner currently being used as an office and a garage. The property is accessed by a cast-iron gate opening to a brick weave drive.

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The family bedroom on the first floor

The family bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Paul Hubbard

It is located in Oulton Broad, which is just over a mile from Lowestoft and its Blue Flag sandy beaches.

One of the two bedrooms on the second floor

One of the two bedrooms on the second floor - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The large garden is mostly laid to lawn

The large garden is mostly laid to lawn - Credit: Paul Hubbard

PROPERTY FACTS

Normanston Drive, Oulton Broad

The garden has a large area of brick weave patio

The garden has a large area of brick weave patio - Credit: Paul Hubbard

The summer house in the garden, with a logburner

The summer house in the garden, with a logburner - Credit: Paul Hubbard

Guide Price: £550,000

Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com

Lowestoft News

