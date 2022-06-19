Three-bed 'stylish starter home' minutes from the beach on sale for £240k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A "stylish starter home" home that is just a five-minute drive from the beach is on the market for £240,000.
The property in Bloomfield Way, Carlton Colville, has been described by estate agent Minors & Brady as "perfect for young couples looking to grow their families and move onto the property ladder".
The front of the house is made up of the lounge, with a feature fireplace, and stairs to the first floor.
The back of the house is split equally between the dining room, which has sliding doors to the garden, and the kitchen.
The kitchen has a built-in oven, white appliances, and a door for side access.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.
The garden is fully enclosed with a lawn, an area of decking, and integrated spotlights.
Most Read
- 1 First Light Festival set for long-awaited return
- 2 Man warned he could be jailed after assaulting brother
- 3 Person injured after crash between moped and car on A12
- 4 First Light Festival 2022: All you need to know
- 5 5 reasons why Lowestoft is fast becoming a foodie destination
- 6 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 7 'A thriving place' - New boardwalk to provide beach access for all
- 8 First Light Festival 2022: 'Come together and reunite' on the beach
- 9 Thousands descend on Lowestoft for return of First Light Festival
- 10 Anger as erosion costs Suffolk family hundreds of acres of land
The property is only a five-minute drive from Pakefield Beach and three miles from Lowestoft.
PROPERTY FACTS
Bloomfield Way, Carlton Colville
Guide price: £240,000
Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk