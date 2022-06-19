News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Three-bed 'stylish starter home' minutes from the beach on sale for £240k

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:00 AM June 19, 2022
xxx_08_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

The garden has an area of lawn and two areas of decking - Credit: Minors & Brady

A "stylish starter home" home that is just a five-minute drive from the beach is on the market for £240,000.

The property in Bloomfield Way, Carlton Colville, has been described by estate agent Minors & Brady as "perfect for young couples looking to grow their families and move onto the property ladder".

xxx_02_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

The three-bed in Carlton Colville is on the market for £240,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

The kitchen was described as "stylish" with integrated appliances and a side door - Credit: Minors & Brady

The front of the house is made up of the lounge, with a feature fireplace, and stairs to the first floor.

The back of the house is split equally between the dining room, which has sliding doors to the garden, and the kitchen.

xxx_04_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

The dining room is next to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

One of the three bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen has a built-in oven, white appliances, and a door for side access.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

xxx_07_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_06_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden is fully enclosed with a lawn, an area of decking, and integrated spotlights.

The property is only a five-minute drive from Pakefield Beach and three miles from Lowestoft. 

xxx_08_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

The garden has an area of lawn and two areas of decking - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_09_bloomfieldway_carltoncolville_jun22

One area of decking behind the garage is currently used for the trampoline - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Bloomfield Way, Carlton Colville

Guide price: £240,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

