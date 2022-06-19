Three-bed 'stylish starter home' minutes from the beach on sale for £240k

The garden has an area of lawn and two areas of decking - Credit: Minors & Brady

A "stylish starter home" home that is just a five-minute drive from the beach is on the market for £240,000.

The property in Bloomfield Way, Carlton Colville, has been described by estate agent Minors & Brady as "perfect for young couples looking to grow their families and move onto the property ladder".

The three-bed in Carlton Colville is on the market for £240,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen was described as "stylish" with integrated appliances and a side door - Credit: Minors & Brady

The front of the house is made up of the lounge, with a feature fireplace, and stairs to the first floor.

The back of the house is split equally between the dining room, which has sliding doors to the garden, and the kitchen.

The dining room is next to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

One of the three bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen has a built-in oven, white appliances, and a door for side access.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden is fully enclosed with a lawn, an area of decking, and integrated spotlights.

The property is only a five-minute drive from Pakefield Beach and three miles from Lowestoft.

The garden has an area of lawn and two areas of decking - Credit: Minors & Brady

One area of decking behind the garage is currently used for the trampoline - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Bloomfield Way, Carlton Colville

Guide price: £240,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk