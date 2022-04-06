Newly-renovated seaside holiday site goes on market for £1.5m

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A seaside holiday site with 14 newly-renovated cottages has gone on the market for £1.5m.

Castaways Coastal Cottages in Kessingland offers a "rare opportunity" to run a successful business in a picturesque location which is ready to resume trading from day one of new ownership.

There are a mixture of holiday and executive cottages on the site in Kessingland. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A view of Kessingland Beach from the holiday park. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

There is a mix of holiday and executive cottages that overlook the beach and the site is close to a number of coastal attractions.

The park has been given a "new lease of life" by the current owners who have completely renovated the site since taking it over in 2019.

The kitchen space inside one of the holiday cottages. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The cottages range from one to three bedrooms with some boasting panoramic views of Kessingland Beach.

A recently renovated cottage at Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Facilities have been modernised and include top of the range electronics, solar panels and hot tubs.

The three-bedroom holiday cottages come with a hot tub. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

All cottages come fully equipped with brand new log burners, off-road parking, comfort beds, fast wi-fi, fitted kitchens and top of the range electronics including smart TVs, fridges, freezers and cooking equipment.

Wood-burning stoves are included in every cottage. - Credit: Paul Hubbard

An example of the toilet facilities. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The park is a "very profitable business" and has "huge potential to grow" with the rise of staycations in the UK.

A bedroom inside one of the holiday cottages. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Property Details

Coastguard Lane, Kessingland

Guide Price: £1,500,000

Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com

A living room inside one of the holiday cottages. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents



