Newly-renovated seaside holiday site goes on market for £1.5m

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:17 PM April 6, 2022
Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m.

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

A seaside holiday site with 14 newly-renovated cottages has gone on the market for £1.5m. 

Castaways Coastal Cottages in Kessingland offers a "rare opportunity" to run a successful business in a picturesque location which is ready to resume trading from day one of new ownership. 

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland.

There are a mixture of holiday and executive cottages on the site in Kessingland. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m.

A view of Kessingland Beach from the holiday park. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

There is a mix of holiday and executive cottages that overlook the beach and the site is close to a number of coastal attractions.

The park has been given a "new lease of life" by the current owners who have completely renovated the site since taking it over in 2019. 

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m.

The kitchen space inside one of the holiday cottages. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The cottages range from one to three bedrooms with some boasting panoramic views of Kessingland Beach.

A recently renovated cottage at the Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland.

A recently renovated cottage at Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Facilities have been modernised and include top of the range electronics, solar panels and hot tubs.

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland.

The three-bedroom holiday cottages come with a hot tub. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

All cottages come fully equipped with brand new log burners, off-road parking, comfort beds, fast wi-fi, fitted kitchens and top of the range electronics including smart TVs, fridges, freezers and cooking equipment.

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m.

Wood-burning stoves are included in every cottage. - Credit: Paul Hubbard

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland.

An example of the toilet facilities. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

The park is a "very profitable business" and has "huge potential to grow" with the rise of staycations in the UK. 

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m.

A bedroom inside one of the holiday cottages. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents

Property Details

Coastguard Lane, Kessingland

Guide Price: £1,500,000

Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com

Castaways Costal Cottages in Kessingland has gone on the market for £1.5m.

A living room inside one of the holiday cottages. - Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents


