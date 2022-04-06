Newly-renovated seaside holiday site goes on market for £1.5m
- Credit: Paul Hubbard Estate Agents
A seaside holiday site with 14 newly-renovated cottages has gone on the market for £1.5m.
Castaways Coastal Cottages in Kessingland offers a "rare opportunity" to run a successful business in a picturesque location which is ready to resume trading from day one of new ownership.
There is a mix of holiday and executive cottages that overlook the beach and the site is close to a number of coastal attractions.
The park has been given a "new lease of life" by the current owners who have completely renovated the site since taking it over in 2019.
The cottages range from one to three bedrooms with some boasting panoramic views of Kessingland Beach.
Facilities have been modernised and include top of the range electronics, solar panels and hot tubs.
All cottages come fully equipped with brand new log burners, off-road parking, comfort beds, fast wi-fi, fitted kitchens and top of the range electronics including smart TVs, fridges, freezers and cooking equipment.
The park is a "very profitable business" and has "huge potential to grow" with the rise of staycations in the UK.
Property Details
Coastguard Lane, Kessingland
Guide Price: £1,500,000
Paul Hubbard, 01502 531218, www.paulhubbardonline.com