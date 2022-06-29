'Characterful' Edwardian-style five-bedroom house on sale for £360,000

The Edwardian-style end-of-terrace is for sale in Lowestoft for £360,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

An Edwardian-style home described as being "full of character" has come on the market for £360,000

The five-bed family home is on the market in Lowestoft for with Minors & Brady.

The house opens to the front hall on the right of the living room - this room has a bay window and a cast-iron feature fireplace.

The dining room also has a feature fireplace.

To the back of the house is another reception room with a feature fireplace and the kitchen with a large sink and double oven.

The ground floor has mostly solid wood flooring and two doors to the garden.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two of which have fireplaces and a shared bathroom with a roll-top bath, shower and fireplace.

The second floor contains the fifth and largest bedroom which has a vaulted ceiling.

The rear garden is low maintenance with a tiled patio area for outdoor furniture and beds for flowers and shrubs.

The house is in Yarmouth Road.

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, Lowestoft

Guide price: £360,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk