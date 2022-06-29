News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'Characterful' Edwardian-style five-bedroom house on sale for £360,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM June 29, 2022
Updated: 6:52 AM June 29, 2022
xxx_01_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The Edwardian-style end-of-terrace is for sale in Lowestoft for £360,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

An Edwardian-style home described as being "full of character" has come on the market for £360,000

The five-bed family home is on the market in Lowestoft for with Minors & Brady.

xxx_02_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The living room at the front of the house with a bay window and feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house opens to the front hall on the right of the living room - this room has a bay window and a cast-iron feature fireplace.

The dining room also has a feature fireplace.

xxx_04_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The second reception room also has a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The kitchen has a large island and range over - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the back of the house is another reception room with a feature fireplace and the kitchen with a large sink and double oven.

The ground floor has mostly solid wood flooring and two doors to the garden.

xxx_06_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The bedroom on the front of the house has a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The shared bathroom has a roll-top bath - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two of which have fireplaces and a shared bathroom with a roll-top bath, shower and fireplace.

The second floor contains the fifth and largest bedroom which has a vaulted ceiling.

xxx_08_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_09_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The second-floor bedroom is the largest bedroom in the property - Credit: Minors & Brady

The rear garden is low maintenance with a tiled patio area for outdoor furniture and beds for flowers and shrubs.

The house is in Yarmouth Road.

xxx_10_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The garden also has a gravel path with a long bed for flowers and shrubs - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_11_stationroad_lowestoft_jun22

The top of the garden is a patio area for outdoor furniture - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, Lowestoft

Guide price: £360,000

Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon