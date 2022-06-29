'Characterful' Edwardian-style five-bedroom house on sale for £360,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
An Edwardian-style home described as being "full of character" has come on the market for £360,000
The five-bed family home is on the market in Lowestoft for with Minors & Brady.
The house opens to the front hall on the right of the living room - this room has a bay window and a cast-iron feature fireplace.
The dining room also has a feature fireplace.
To the back of the house is another reception room with a feature fireplace and the kitchen with a large sink and double oven.
The ground floor has mostly solid wood flooring and two doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two of which have fireplaces and a shared bathroom with a roll-top bath, shower and fireplace.
The second floor contains the fifth and largest bedroom which has a vaulted ceiling.
The rear garden is low maintenance with a tiled patio area for outdoor furniture and beds for flowers and shrubs.
The house is in Yarmouth Road.
PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, Lowestoft
Guide price: £360,000
Minors & Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk