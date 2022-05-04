See inside family home with huge cinema room for sale near Lowestoft

The five-bed family home in north Suffolk is for sale for £500,000 - Credit: Day & Knight

Treasures – including huge living spaces and a cinema room – are hidden behind the façade of this seemingly normal family home.

The five-bedroom property in Thornycroft Gardens in Carlton Colville is on the market for £500,000.

The kitchen is mainly white with dark worktops and a range cooker - Credit: Day & Knight

The living space on the left of the property - Credit: Day & Knight

On the left of the ground floor is the large kitchen-diner and to the right is the living space and garden room, with a wood burner and exposed beams.

The first floor has three bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom.

The garden room at the back of the lounge, looking out to the garden - Credit: Day & Knight

One of the three bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Day & Knight

The second floor has two more bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a dressing room, and another bathroom.

The cinema room is housed in the converted double garage with a starry-effect ceiling, wall lights, and a large screen.

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Day & Knight

The bedroom on the second floor is being used as the master - Credit: Day & Knight

To the rear of the property, there is a garden with artificial grass, a patio for outdoor furniture, and a small pond.

There is off-road parking to the side of the house.

The double garage has been converted into a cinema room - Credit: Day & Knight

The garden has artificial grass and patio areas for outdoor furniture - Credit: Day & Knight

PROPERTY FACTS

Thornycroft Gardens, Carlton Colville

Guide price: £500,000

Day & Knight, 01502 797041, www.day-knight.co.uk