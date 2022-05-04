See inside family home with huge cinema room for sale near Lowestoft
- Credit: Day & Knight
Treasures – including huge living spaces and a cinema room – are hidden behind the façade of this seemingly normal family home.
The five-bedroom property in Thornycroft Gardens in Carlton Colville is on the market for £500,000.
On the left of the ground floor is the large kitchen-diner and to the right is the living space and garden room, with a wood burner and exposed beams.
The first floor has three bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom.
The second floor has two more bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a dressing room, and another bathroom.
The cinema room is housed in the converted double garage with a starry-effect ceiling, wall lights, and a large screen.
To the rear of the property, there is a garden with artificial grass, a patio for outdoor furniture, and a small pond.
There is off-road parking to the side of the house.
PROPERTY FACTS
Thornycroft Gardens, Carlton Colville
Guide price: £500,000
Day & Knight, 01502 797041, www.day-knight.co.uk