Former beautician store in prime town centre location up for auction

Jasper King

Published: 4:36 PM April 27, 2022
The property is in a prime location near Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three storey terraced home and former beauticians in a prime town centre location is up for auction early next month.

The three bedroom terraced property is located on Beach Road just off the high street in Lowestoft and is up for auction between £100,000 and £120,000.

Ground floor room. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

According to Bryan Baxter, auctioneer director at Auction House East Anglia - the vacant building has been tenanted for a number of years and would provide rental income to the right owner.

The ground floor used to be a beauticians and hairdressers and could be used for business purposes in the future as well.

More ground floor space. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The residential element of the property includes three bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

There is also a private parking area which can fit up to four vehicles.

Kitchen space. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is located within a stone throw's away from Lowestoft town centre and the railway station, harbour and seafront are also within a short walking distance.

Open viewings are currently taking place and the auction date is Wednesday May 4.

Call 01603 505 100 for more details.

The property offers spacious hall space. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The upstairs space. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The kitchen space. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Upper floor space. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia


