Former beautician store in prime town centre location up for auction

A three storey terraced home and former beauticians in a prime town centre location is up for auction early next month.

The three bedroom terraced property is located on Beach Road just off the high street in Lowestoft and is up for auction between £100,000 and £120,000.

According to Bryan Baxter, auctioneer director at Auction House East Anglia - the vacant building has been tenanted for a number of years and would provide rental income to the right owner.

The ground floor used to be a beauticians and hairdressers and could be used for business purposes in the future as well.

The residential element of the property includes three bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

There is also a private parking area which can fit up to four vehicles.

The property is located within a stone throw's away from Lowestoft town centre and the railway station, harbour and seafront are also within a short walking distance.

Open viewings are currently taking place and the auction date is Wednesday May 4.

Call 01603 505 100 for more details.

