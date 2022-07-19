Former butchers shop set to be auctioned off

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft has been vacant for a number of years. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former family butchers that has planning permission to be converted into self-contained apartments is set to be auctioned off next week.

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft has been vacant for a number of years.

But after selling at an online auction in October last year, it is set to be auctioned off again next week.

It comes after change of use plans were lodged with East Suffolk Council in February this year, and later approved for "conversion" and change of use" of the former A & S Dawson butchers shop with living accommodation on Norwich Road, Lowestoft into flats.

At the time, a design and access statement said: "This property has been a butchers up until that use ceased due to that owner ceasing trading, which we believe to be due to competition within the town centre at the time and out of town shopping."

It added that "marketing" had been carried out, "but no one has any interest in opening a butchers in the location."

It said: "The existing site area, measuring 123.0 sq m, consists of a single structure with the building over ground, first floor.

"This use has ceased since February 1, 2017, with a planning application being approved in 2017 but not completed and now expired.

"The change of use offers flats within the mainly residential town centre in line with the Local Plan."

Now, marketed by Auction House East Anglia, 38 Norwich Road in Lowestoft - the four-bed terraced house - is being sold with a guide price of £110,000 - £130,000, plus fees, on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers states: "A former butchers shop with planning permission for conversion into three self contained apartments.

"Planning permission has been obtained for the conversion of this two storey dwelling into two, one bedroom ground floor flats and a two bedroom first floor flat.

"The consent, which was obtained in February 2022, provides ideal accommodation for rental purposes or future resale.

"Norwich Road is within walking distance of the town centre, harbour and railway station."

The four-bed terraced house at 38 Norwich Road, Lowestoft is set to go under the hammer at an online auction next Wednesday, July 27.