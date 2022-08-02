News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Former butchers shop sold prior to auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:33 AM August 2, 2022
The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft.

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former family butchers that was set to be auctioned off has been sold before going under the hammer.

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft has been vacant for a number of years.

After selling at an online auction in October last year, it was listed as part of the Auction House East Anglia lots for their auction last Wednesday, July 27.

The four-bed terraced house at 38 Norwich Road, Lowestoft has now been sold for a undisclosed amount - with auctioneers saying it had been "sold prior" to the auction.

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop with living accommodation had been listed with a guide price of £110,000 - £130,000, plus fees, on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers said: "A former butchers shop with planning permission for conversion into three self contained apartments.

"Planning permission has been obtained for the conversion of this two storey dwelling into two, one bedroom ground floor flats and a two bedroom first floor flat.

"The consent, which was obtained in February 2022, provides ideal accommodation for rental purposes or future resale."

