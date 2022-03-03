'Substantial' vacant town centre store set for auction
- Credit: Google Images
A former buy and sell store at the heart of a town centre could be set for a new lease of life.
The vacant former Cash Generator store in Lowestoft town centre is set to be auctioned off later this month.
It is due to be sold at an online property auction on Wednesday, March 23.
Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, and offered in association with Steel and Co, 45 London Road North in Lowestoft is being sold with a guide price of £175,000, plus fees, on a freehold tenure.
The description for the "high street retail property" says: "A substantial town centre freehold property with extensive accommodation over four floors.
"This high profile and impressive shop is at the heart of Lowestoft town centre, next to Lloyds Bank and other major high street retailers.
"The property which extends to approximately 220 sq m - 2,300 sq ft - has three upper floors which could offer storage or potential for conversion into multiple residential units subject to planning.
"There is parking space at the rear."